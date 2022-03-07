Camden Catholic's Martin Cosgrove only South Jersey winner at state wrestling tournament

Camden Catholic High School's Martin Cosgrove won the 215-pound title at the individual state wrestling tournament Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
It was his second state title, and he won it with a 6-5 decision over Passaic Valley's P.J. Casale.
Cosgrove was the only winner from South Jersey.
The other 13 winners were St. Peters Prep's Adrian DeJesus (106), St. John Vianney's Anthony Knox (113), Brick Memorial's Evan Tallmadge (120) and Harvey Ludington (175), Kinnelon's Evan Mougalian (126), Bergen Catholic's Joseph Cangro (138), Boonton's Joe Fongaro (144), Delbarton's Andrew Troczynski (150), Tyler Vazquez (132) and Simon Ruiz (157), Howell's Hunter Mays (165), High Point's Brian Soldano (190 and St. Joseph (Montvale)'s Jim Mullen (285).
