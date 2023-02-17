The Camden and Eastside high school boys basketball teams will not participate in the state tournament, the Camden School District announced Friday afternoon.

The two schools were involved in a melee when they played in the Camden County Championship at Cherry Hill East on Thursday night. The incident, which led to fans running onto the court, caused the game to be cancelled in the second quarter with Camden leading 30-17. The melee began when a Camden hit an Eastside player in the face with his forearm.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association was investigating the incident but had yet to publically announce its decision when Camden made its announcement. The withdrawal of both teams is a major shakeup to the state tournament.

Camden, the defending state Group II champion, was the overwhelming favorite to defend that championship. The Panthers feature DJ Wagner, who is committed to the University of Kentucky and considered the No. 1 senior in the nation.

Eastside, the defending state Group III champion, was favored to win the South Jersey Group III championship.

Camden State District Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs said the following in a statement Friday afternoon:

“I am saddened and disappointed with the conflict from last night, but I believe we need to make this a learning experience for our student body. Furthermore, we know meaningful action must be taken and it must be done swiftly which is why the District will be withdrawing both teams from NJSIAA tournament play. This initiative is being taken to ensure that our scholar-athletes know that accountability for their actions is paramount not only in basketball but also in the larger game of life. In short, the district and the students fully understand the infractions that took place at last night’s game.

“The students involved in the incident from both schools have had a tremendous season and have worked incredibly hard to be successful. We are not taking away any of the prior successes they have had this year, but we want them to know their actions have consequences.”

The NJSIAA Tournament will not be reseeded. Lindenwold, the No. 15 seed, was scheduled to play second-seeded Camden in a South Jersey Group II first-round game Tuesday. Second-seeded Eastside was scheduled to play 15th-seeded Clearview in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Monday.

Both Lindenwold and Clearview will be awarded 2-0 forfeits and advance to the South Jersey quarterfinals.