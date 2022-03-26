CAL's All-Star Saturday returns with a lot of fun — and even more 3-pointers

OCEAN CITY — Many of the top seniors in Cape-Atlantic League boys and girls basketball showed off their skills at Prime Events All-Star Saturday at Ocean City High School.

The event was a showcase of 3-pointers, fancy moves to the basket, minimal defense and a lot of fun.

Back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, All-Star Saturday was enjoyable to watch as ever.

The two games at Dixie Howell Gymnasium combined to have 134 3-point attempts (54 made) and only 16 foul shots (five made). Slam dunks also abounded in the boys game, and there were a few alley-oops.

Team DiPatri, coached by Wildwood Catholic Academy’s Steve DiPatri, won the girls game 71-59 over Team Betson, coached by Mainland Regional's Scott Betson.

In the boys game, Team Williams, guided by Mainland coach Dan Williams, defeated Team Rodio, coached by St. Augustine Prep’s Paul Rodio, 107-96. Williams could not attend, so his team was coached by St. Joseph Academy’s Paul M. Rodio, the son of the Prep’s Paul Rodio.

Cedar Creek’s Ramar Cook, of Team Williams, led his team with 24 points and was chosen the Dave Lewis Memorial boys MVP. He shot 10 for 15 from the field to go with six rebounds and four assists. Cook also won the boys 3-point shooting contest and was the winner of the 3-point Super Shootout against girls 3-point champion Kimmy Casiello, of Wildwood Catholic.

Tom Williams, All-Star Saturday’s event director, said he couldn’t recall anyone ever winning both the MVP and the Super Shootout at the event.

Cook scored 11 points in the third quarter as Team Williams outscored Team Rodio 34-24 and took the lead for good.

"It's great," said Cook, a 17-year-old Egg Harbor City resident, about winning MVP and the Super Shootout. "A lot of hard work went into it. I was just having fun. I feel like I deserved the MVP. Coach Rodio said he was glad to beat his dad. I didn't do anything fancy. My only plan was to go out and have fun.

"In the 3-point contest, I just had to lock in." He hit 12 of 15 3-pointers in the Super Shootout. Casiello made 10 of 15.

In the girls game, Grace Speer, of Atlantic County Institute of Technology, led Team DiPatri with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. The 6-foot Speer was named the Pat Dougherty Most Valuable Player of the game. She hit six of eight 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as her team outscored Team Betson 24-14.

"It was a lot of fun," said Speer, a 17-year-old Estell Manor resident who will play for NCAA Division II Florida Institute of Technology next season. "It was nice to play with the girls I play against. I think we did well on offense and defense. We had good ball movement, everyone was touching the ball. You don't always see that in an All-Star game. I didn't think about being the MVP before the game, but I'm really happy about it."

Team DiPatri's Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) hit seven of 12 field goal attempts and had 15 points. Nadja Cherry (Pleasantville) scored nine points, Nijah Tanksley (Bridgeton) added seven points, and Casiello had five points, seven assists and three steals. Jackie Fortis (Absegami) contributed six points, five rebounds and three assists. Chi Chi Wokocha (Absegami) added 10 rebounds.

For Team Betson, Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional), Cea-anai Jackson-Williams (Atlantic City) and Kennedy Campbell (Cape May Tech) each scored 12 points. Jackson-Williams led with 11 rebounds and three blocks. Skylar Fowlkes (Vineland) had eight rebounds, and Kierstyn Zinckgraf (Egg Harbor Township) added seven rebounds and three steals.

In the boys game, Angel Smith (Bridgeton) scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds for Team Williams, and Yamere Diggs (Vineland) had 14 points and eight assists. Jabril Bowman (Bridgeton) and Christian Rodgers (Mainland) added 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Bowman had a game-high 12 rebounds. Keeman Carter (Vineland) scored 11 points, and Jamir Cruse (Cedar Creek) and Sean Snyder (Cedar Creek) each had nine.

Carlos Lopez (EHT) scored a game-high 33 points for Team Rodio, hitting 14 of 21 from the field. John Andoloro (Hammonton) had 19 points, and Anthony Colon (EHT) finished with 15 points and five assists. Conor Muskett (Ocean City) scored nine points, Isaiah Glenn (EHT) had seven, and Calem Bowman (Millville) had six points and eight rebounds.

The Boo Pergament Memorial Most Improved Awards in the CAL went to Wildwood Catholic sophomore Kaci Mikulski for girls and to Mainland sophomore Cohen Cook for boys.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

