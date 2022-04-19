Calli Dunn scores 8 goals, No. 7 Barnegat remains undefeated: Roundup

Calli Dunn scored eight goals and added four assists to lead the undefeated Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team to an 18-8 victory over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference nondivision game Tuesday.

The Bengals (9-0) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Alyson Sojak added five goals for Barnegat. Savia Singh scored four and had two assists. Samantha Manco scored once. Isabel Guiro and Alyson Sojak each had four draw controls. Dunn added five draw controls and two forced turnovers. Maya McBee had three forced turnovers.

Emalie Menegus made five saves.

For Jackson Memorial (4-4), Sophia Devaney scored three and had two assists. Nicole Pappalardo had two goals and two assists. Brooke McKown made eight saves.

No. 10 Lacey Twp. 13, Toms River East 5 (from Mon.): Zoey Smith scored four goals and added an assist for the Lions (6-2), who are ranked No. 10 on the Elite 11. Kayleigh Flanagan had five assists and two goals for Lacey. Isabelle Merola, Shyanne Nucifora and Madison MacGillivray each added two goal. Maeve Meehan made 11 saves. Merola and Nucifora each had five ground balls.

Elizabeth Gillen scored three goals for Toms River East (2-4). Emily Ketcham made 12 saves.

Boys lacrosse

Barnegat 14, Marlboro 2: Aidan Reiser scored five and added three assists for the Bengals (6-4). Seth Freiwald scored three. Kurt Bonin had three assists and one goal. Bryan Snowden scored twice. Kyle Donlon went 5 for 6 on the faceoff. Javier Procaccini won seven of his 11 faceoffs. Bailey Carroll, Robert Sawicki and Luke Tortorici each scored once.

Lucas Holland made seven saves.

Don Bosco Prep 13, Ocean City 1: Dom Guerrera scored for the Red Raiders (5-4), who are ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11. Dylan Dwyer won seven of 17 faceoffs. Winfield Dunn made 12 saves. For Don Bosco (6-1), Koleton Marquis scored six. Last season, Don Bosco won the Tournament of Champions.

Softball

Central Reg. 2, No. 9 Southern Reg. 1: Makayla Alessi singled in Sarah Lally for the Rams (8-2), who are ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Madison Groschel-Klein singled twice. Southern outhit Central 6-5. Elizabeth Gosse struck out four in six innings.

Bethanne Doderer pitched a complete game and struck out two for Central (5-3).

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The undefeated Rams won by set scores of 25-14, 25-21. Matthew Leonard had 11 assists and three digs. Lucas Kean added 11 kills and three digs. Drew McNellis had nine service points.Nick Piserchia and Finn Olcott each had four digs. Gavin Bates finished with four kills and two blocks.

Gianni Smith had 11 assists for Central Regional (5-3).

Pinelands Reg. 2, Barnegat 1: The Wildcats (3-2) won by set scores of 25-13, 20-25, 25-16. Zack Kay led with 15 assists and 13 service points. Ryan McCorry had 14 digs. Brogan Duelly added 10 kills, Matt Davis nine. Dan Brunke finished with 14 assists. Ethan Woods had eight digs, seven kills and six blocks. Corey Conway had five blocks.

The Bengals fell to 4-4.

Donovan Catholic 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Donovan Catholic (2-5) won by set scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-20. For the Lions (1-4), Mason Mozal led with 22 digs and six service points. Paul Introna added 15 service points, 14 assists and six digs. David Alvarez had eight kills, five assists and four blocks. Brayden Jiminez had five kills and four digs. Brennin Smith finished with seven digs, two kills and two blocks.

Southern Reg. 2, Fair Lawn 0; Southern Reg. 2, Christian Brothers Academy 0 (from Mon.): Unbeaten Southern Regional won two matches. The set scores against Fair Lawn were 25-17 and 25-16, and the scores against CBA were 25-18 and 25-23.

Drew McNellis led the Rams against CBA (7-1) with nine kills, and he added five service points. Angelo Addiego had 20 assists and six service points. Lucas Kean added eight kills and Finn Olcott had eight digs and six service points.

Against Fair Lawn (8-6), Kean had 11 kills and four digs, and Addiego added 11 digs, 19 assists and two aces. McNellis had five kills. Olcott contributed nine digs and five service points. Landon Davis had nine digs, and Nick Piserchia added six service points.

Girls track and field

Mainland Reg. 104, Egg Harbor Twp. 36; Mainland Reg. 124, Our Lady of Mercy 16; EHT, OLMA 29: The Mustangs improved to 5-0 with wins over EHT and OLMA.

Against the Eagles and Villagers, the Mustangs' Isabelle Vandenberg placed first in the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 11.9 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (16.7). Teammate Camryn Dirkes won the long jump (15-6), the triple jump (33-9.25) and the javelin (91-0). Cadence Fitzgerald won the shot put (34-10) and the discus (84-11). Gillian Lovett won the 800 (2:30.20). Kalla Tocci-Rogers finished first in the high jump (4-10).

For EHT, Taylor Rooney won the 1,600 in both meets with her time of 5:52.60. Izzy Cheeseman, Thaina Saintel, Addie Umphlett and Rooney won the 400 relay (4:33.50). Adeline Umphlett won the pole vault (8-0). Against OLMA only, Umphlett won the 800 run (2:37.90), while Jayday Green won the 100 run (13.10) and long jump (13-8).

The Villagers' Nina Ceccarechio finished first among both teams in the 400 run (1:03.70). Against EHT, Ceccarecchil won the 400 hurdles (1:14.20), the 200 run (28.6) and the high jump (4-6).

