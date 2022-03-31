Calli Dunn scores 5, Barnegat opens season with victory

Calli Dunn scored five goals and added two assists as the Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team opened the season with a 19-3 victory over Neptune in a Shore Conference nondivision game Thursday.

The Bengals scored 10 times in the first half.

Alyson Sojak and Samantha Manco each scored three for Barnegat (1-0). Savia Singh added two goals and two assists. Patience Mares, Alexis Jason and Emilia Ercolino each scored twice. Hailee Lutz scored once and had an assist. Manco and Mares added assists.

Dunn also led the team with six ground balls and six draw controls. Sojak had five ground balls.

Emalie Menegus made five saves.

From Wednesday

Cedar Creek 12, Oakcrest 3: Isabella Cote scored four and had an assist for the Pirates (1-0). Mia McColl scored three. Abby Winterbottom and Cierra Sansone each added two goals. Gianna Thoms and Sara Gutierrez each scored once. Thoms, Sansone and Giavanna Bottalico each had an assist. Mia Simone made 11 saves.

Maria Pineda-Lopez, Alexis Thavisack and Rachel Carson scored for the Falcons (0-1). Fatima Sougoufara made five saves.

Lacey Twp. 13, Toms River South 2: Zoey Smith and Shyanne Nucifora each scored three for the Lions (1-0). Madelyn Bell, Madison MacGillivray and Kayleigh Flanegan each scored twice. Isabelle Merola, Nucifora and MacGillivray each had two assists. Delaney Dittenhofer scored once. Flanegan added an assist. Maeve Meehan made seven saves.

Boys lacrosse From Wednesday

Cedar Creek 10, Oakcrest 7: Sean Ralston scored four for the Pirates (1-0). Kevin Dougherty added three goals and an assist. He also won 13 of 15 faceoffs. Jason DiFilippo scored three. Jason Bishop added four assists, Jacob Morrison had three. Bryan Dougherty made 11 saves.

The game was tied 7-7 after three quarters.

Gunnar Angier scored three for the Falcons (0-1). Jayden Williams scored twice. Joey Snodgrass had two assists and scored once. Nick Thavisack scored once. Josh Buros had one assist. Owen Haugan made 17 saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 14, Vineland 1: Zack Pennock and Nick Gargan each scored three for the Eagles (1-0). Noah Gibbs had five assists and scored twice. Tevon Belgrave added two assists and scored once. Mike Kazmi scored once and had one assist. Scott Handson, Hayden Ortiz, Casey Smith and Harold Haug each scored once. Justin Simms made six saves.

EHT led 13-0 at halftime.

Southern Reg. 13, Holy Spirit 2: Ryan Sininsky scored a game-high five for the Rams (1-0). Jack Kolbe scored three. Zach Washco and Joey DeYoung each added two, Jake Washco one. Hayden Lucas added two assists. Tyler Sininsky made five saves. Nick Roesch made one. Kurt Falk won 10 of 16 faceoffs.

Southern led 10-0 at halftime.

Softball

Atlantic Christian 12, Kings Christian 2: Evangelina Kim went 3 for 3 with two home runs for Atlantic Christian (1-0). Paige Noble and Maddie DeNick each went 2 for 2. Freshman Ava Nixon pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Atlantic Christian scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

