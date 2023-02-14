Cape-Atlantic League boys swimming teams will compete in all three South Jersey championship meets Wednesday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

Second-seeded Egg Harbor Township will face top-seeded Cherry Hill East at 3:30 p.m. for the S.J. Public A (large schools) championship.

CAL rivals will decide the other two meets. In Public C (smaller schools), third-seeded Oakcrest will go against No. 4 Middle Township at 5 p.m.

Top-seeded Ocean City will swim against No. 2 Mainland Regional at 6:30 p.m. for the Public B title.

Cherry Hill (11-0), No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, beat fourth-seeded GCIT 118-52 Monday in its semifinal. EHT (7-1), third in the Elite 11, defeated Cherokee 106-64 in the other semifinal.

Ocean City (9-3), the defending S.J. Public B champion and ranked sixth in the Elite 11, topped Shawnee 108-62 Monday it a Public B semifinal. Mainland, No. 8 in the Elite 11, beat Cherry Hill West 93-77.

Middle beat top-seeded Cedar Creek 96-73 Monday in a C semifinal. Oakcrest beat Seneca 91-79.

EHT has a strong lineup that includes Charles Schreiner, Will Nguyen, Michael Wojciechowicz, Charlie Seiverd and Alex Smilevski

Ocean City features Pat Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Matt Woodside, Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s brother), Jackson Agnellini, C.J. Denn, among others. Mainland is led by Mason Bushay and Zach Vasser and other scorers, including Justin Yon, Evan Falk and Liam Kennedy.

Oakcrest’s top swimmers include Nathan Ranger, Brian Tran, Yahsir McNeal and Logan Barnes. Middle has Brandyn Acevedo, Chase McCray, Justin Wen and Nick Fonseca, among others.