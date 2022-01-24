CAL swimming championships this week at Atlantic City; dates set for basketball tourneys

The Cape Atlantic League will sponsor the Frank Forde Swim Championships this week and its boys and girls basketball tournaments next month.

This year, the basketball tournament championship games will be held at Absegami High School. The 2020 title games were held at Stockton University. The CAL tournaments were not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The CAL girls swim championship meet will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic City High School. The boys tournament will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, also at ACHS.

The league's seeding meeting for the basketball tournaments will be held Feb. 15 at Ocean City. First-round games will be held Feb. 18-19 and 21 (Friday, Saturday, Monday), with the higher-seeded teams hosting. Game times will be announced.

The boys semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m./7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Millville. The girls semifinals will be played at 5 p.m./7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Atlantic City.

The boys final will tip off at noon Saturday, Feb. 26 at Absegami. The girls final will start at 2 p.m.

The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Atlantic City girls were the 2020 league champions.

The league's schedule announcement Monday noted that spectator limits and ticket prices will be determined by the CAL in coordination with the host facilities.

