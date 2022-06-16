CAL stars shine in Tri-Cape's win over Chester County

RADNOR, Pa. — It was worth the wait.

Area standouts led the Tri-Cape all-star baseball team to a 5-1 victory over Chester County in a Carpenter Cup Classic first-round game Thursday at Archbishop John Carroll High School.

Tri-Cape, which features top players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, captured its first Carpenter Cup title in 2021. The 36th edition of the Carpenter Cup began Monday.

The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday at FDR Park in Philadelphia, where most of the games in the single-elimination tournament are held. But the game was postponed to Thursday due to weather. Thursday morning's start time was changed to later due to rain. After some heavy downpours, the game was moved from FDR Park to the Radnor high school about 30 minutes away.

But that delay did not hold back Tri-Cape.

Holy Spirit High School senior Trevor Cohen went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Mainland Regional senior Cole Campbell went 2 for 3 with an RBI. St. Augustine Prep senior Ryan Taylor hit a two-run triple. Egg Harbor Township pitchers Justin Sweeney and Cameron Flukey each pitched three shutout innings and struck out five.

All five are committed to NCAA Division I programs.

"I was hitting pretty good during the high school season, so I just kept it going," said Cohen, who will play baseball next year at Rutgers University. "We looked really good in the infield turning double plays. We talked a lot. The chemistry is really good, so I hope we can pull through and win another championship."

The Carpenter Cup is a single-elimination tournament that started with over 400 players and 16 teams from the tri-state area. Tri-Cape will play Delaware South in the second round 9 a.m. Friday at FDR Park.

"It is exciting," said Campbell, who will play baseball next season with the New Jersey Institute of Technology. "This is our last time together. We just want to have fun and play it out in our way. We ended up winning 5-1. We all swung the bat well. So, we can't complain."

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cohen doubled with one out. Millville's Wayne Hill grounded out, but advanced Cohen to third. Campbell hit an RBI single to send home Cohen to give Tri-Cape a 1-0 lead. Even though these players just started playing with each other Thursday, there seemed to be good chemistry and camaraderie among the players, especially those from the CAL.

Tri-Cape extended their lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning after Owen Davenport (Highland Regional) doubled in Anthony Charles (Clearview Regional), who singled.

"I think (the game) went well," said Flukey, a junior who is committed to Coastal Carolina University. "We started out a little slow with the bats, but we figured it out and put up (five runs) and I think out pitching really held it down."

The pitching really was phenomenal.

Sweeney started the game, allowing just one hit in three innings and struck out five. The junior is committed to Rutgers, where his brother and EHT graduate, Jordan, plays. Flukey entered the game next, allowing just two hits in three innings and struck out five. The junior earned the win.

The two EHT pitchers were able to fight out of some jams in the game. In the top of the fifth, a Chester runner tried stealing home after a passed ball but Campbell tossed the ball to Flukey, who tagged out the runner. Sweeney had bases loaded with one out in the third, but was able to end the threat.

Joey Fanelli (Kingsway Regional) allowed three hits, and Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed a hit and a run for Tri-Cape. Chester had just seven hits compared to 13 for Tri-Cape.

"Me and (Sweeney), we have been pitching well for EHT all season," Flukey said.

Tri-Cape only featured 20 players on the roster Thursday as some player were missing due to graduation, including Ocean City's Tommy Finnegan. But the team did have St. Augustine players Taylor and Ryan Weingartner, who would not have played Tuesday because their season was not completed. The Hermits lost 5-0 to Don Bosco Prep in the state Non-Public A championship Wednesday.

Taylor struck out twice and grounded out in his first three at-bats. In the eighth, he hit a two-run triple that gave Tri-Cape a 5-0 lead. Taylor, along with the rest of team, hope to carry this momentum into Friday's game.

"The first two at-bats, I felt a little uncomfortable," said Taylor, who will play baseball next season at the University of Pennsylvania. "I made an adjustment late in the game and felt good my last at-bat.

"It was a good victory for is."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

