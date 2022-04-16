CAL realigns basketball divisions, opens tournaments to all 21 schools

The Cape-Atlantic League will realign its basketball divisions and expand the tournaments for both boys and girls for the 2022-23 season.

CAL president and Absegami High School athletic director Steve Fortis confirmed the changes Thursday night, saying the decisions were agreed upon pretty quickly by the league's athletic directors in a recent meeting.

All 21 boys and girls teams will make the CAL tournaments, expanding from the eight-team format that has been utilized the last 10 years. Now, there will be five rounds of play - including five play-in games for the 10 lowest seeds - instead of three. Mainland won both the boys and girls tournaments in February.

Fortis said expanding the tournament was an idea talked about before COVID-19 impacted the 2020-21 season. He said this topic also was a quick discussion among ADs.

"Part of the issues (of the eight-team tournament) was a lot of coaches didn't want to worry about their schedule being a guessing game (before the state tournament)," Fortis said. "They didn't want to have question marks on their schedules. ... We always tried to make teams up with consolation games to get something in there. This is what we're doing now, and if they've got a couple holes they will have to figure it out."

One challenge, however, will be squeezing the tournament into a shrinking high school basketball season. The CAL tournament should be wrapped up no later than Feb. 18, which means the tournament likely would start around Feb. 6.

"Our conference schedule should be done by Feb. 2. February now becomes the playoff month for us," Fortis said.

The goal in realigning the divisions was to create more balanced and competitive play and eliminate any discrepancies surrounding which teams were selected to play in the league tournament.

The boys divisions for the 2022-23 season:

American: ACIT, Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Cedar Creek, Hammonton, Millville, Vineland. National: Egg Harbor Township, Holy Spirit, Middle Township, Ocean City, St. Augustine Prep, St. Joseph Academy, Wildwood Catholic Academy. United: Absegami, Buena Regional, Cape May Tech, Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional, Oakcrest, Pleasantville.

The girls divisions:

American: ACIT, Atlantic City, Cedar Creek, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton, Holy Spirit, Millville. National: Absegami, Mainland Regional, Middle Township, Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy, Vineland, Wildwood Catholic Academy. United: Bridgeton, Buena Regional, Cape May Tech, Lower Cape May Regional, Oakcrest, Pleasantville, St. Joseph Academy.

Fortis said the realignment was based on a combination of enrollment size and each team's winning percentage within their conference since the 2019-20 season. A committee of five athletic directors presented the new divisions to the rest of the league's ADs, who quickly approved the proposal, Fortis said.

Fortis said the ADs will vote again following the 2022-23 season for the following season's alignment and every year after that. All of this was modeled after what the West Jersey Football League does when it figures out its divisions every two years, Fortis said.

"The philosophy will be enrollment first and then look at the competitive balance based on the previous two years," Fortis said, "and if suddenly one team becomes really good, they should be moved up. And if someone starts to struggle, they should go down."

Putting the most competitive teams in the same division won't impact the tournament. Fortis said this will eliminate any debate on who should make the tournament. Now, the only things teams will battle for in the regular season is seeding, not impressing the voting committee.

Egg Harbor Township boys coach Cameron Bell said he is looking forward to the the competition in the CAL National. Those teams are typically among the best in the CAL, as all but two posted winning records this past season. EHT went 23-4 and won the United Division.

"It's one of those things where the teams are the teams," Bell said. "I don't have a like or a dislike, but it is the toughest division, if you ask me. Since I've been here (since 2016), we've always liked playing a tough schedule. We like playing good competition. We have it. … I'm looking forward to our guys being tested again."

Middle coach Lamar Greer and Bell played against each other in high school and now their teams will meet twice next season. EHT has not played Middle in quite some time, and the two coaches are friends, so Bell anticipates that matchup.

"I'm looking forward to it. I know they are always looking at what's best for the league and trying to make sure the CAL has good games every night," Bell said. "I think, definitely for our division, it'll be great games every night. I think that's what they want."

Wildwood Catholic Academy won the United girls title last season but will play next season in the new National division, which includes defending South Jersey Group III champion Mainland.

Coach Steve DiPatri said the National will be "competitive every night, that's for sure. ... I look forward to every game."

"It kind of caught me by surprise," he said of all the changes. "I was hearing it might be grouped by enrollment. ... But the competition will be great. It will make for great basketball every night. As a coach, you want to play good teams. At this point in my career, to be blessed to be coaching after 25 years, and still enjoying it, I look forward to every game, every night and having my team on the floor ready to go."

Swimming, wrestling

The CAL also voted to realign the boys and girls swimming conferences, as well as the wrestling conferences.

The new boys and girls swimming conferences: Absegami, Atlantic City, EHT, Mainland, Millville, Ocean City, Vineland and St. Augustine/OLMA in the American; Buena, Cape May Tech, Cedar Creek, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Oakcrest, Pleasantville and Wildwood Catholic in the National.

In wrestling, Absegami, Lower, Hammonton, Holy Spirit, Mainland, Millville, Ocean City and St. Augustine will be in the American; Atlantic City, Buena, Cedar Creek, EHT, Middle, Oakcrest, St. Joe and Vineland will be in the National.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

