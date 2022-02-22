CAL boys basketball semifinal previews

Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball semifinals

(Seeds in parentheses)

Who: Holy Spirit (6) vs. St. Augustine Prep (2)

When/where: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Millville

Tickets: $3 adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Includes admission to the second semifinal.

Inside info: Holy Spirit (14-7) has won nine of its last 11 games. Junior forward Ky Gilliam sparks the Spartans with his defense and timely perimeter shooting. Junior guard Jamal Wilkins averages 12.4 points. The Spartans are trying to reach the final for the first time since 2015. St. Augustine (21-2) is trying to make the final for the seventh time in eight years. But the Hermits haven’t won the tournament since 2017. Junior guard Ethan Fox (29 3-pointers) and sophomore forward Matt Kouser (45 3-pointers) lead the hermits with their perimeter shooting.

Who: Mainland Regional (8) vs. St. Joseph Academy (4)

When/where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Millville

Tickets: $3 adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Includes admission to the first semifinal.

Inside info: Neither team has ever reached a CAL final. St. Joe and mainland have played twice this season with St. Joe winning 62-33 on Jan. 6 and 60-56 in overtime on Feb. 1. Mainland (13-10) upset top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 50-38 in the first round. The Mustangs have won three straight and five of their last six. St. Joe (17-6) has won four of its last five.

