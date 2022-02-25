CAL boys and girls basketball finals preview

Cape-Atlantic League boys title game

Who: Mainland Regional (8) vs. St. Augustine Prep (2)

When/where: Noon Saturday at Absegami

Tickets: $5, includes admission to girls title game at 2 p.m.

Championship history: The CAL began its current title game in 1992 and its league tournament in 2012. This is Mainland’s first appearance in a title game. St. Augustine seeks its 11th CAL championship overall and its fourth tournament title.

Inside info: Mainland (14-10) has been the surprise of the tournament. Sophomore Cohen Cook has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, including 22 in a 50-39 first-round win over Egg Harbor Township and 21 in a 45-35 semifinal win over fourth-seeded St. Joseph Academy.

Sophomore forward Elijah Brown averages 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead St. Augustine (22-2).

Cape-Atlantic League girls title game

Who: Wildwood Catholic (3) vs. Mainland Regional (1)

When/where: 2 p.m. Saturday at Absegami

Tickets: $5, includes admission to boys title game at noon

Championship history: The CAL began to hold its current title game in 1992 and its league tournament in 2012. Mainland won its only title in 2018. This is the Mustangs' fifth title game appearance. Wildwood catholic seeks its first CAL championship. The Crusaders made their only previous final appearance in 2014.

Inside info: Both teams feature balanced scoring. Mainland (22-2) relies on senior guard Camryn Dirkes and center Kaitlyn Boggs. The Mustangs are 62-8 with Dirkes on the floor during her Mainland career. Sophomore twins Ava and Bella Mazur provide perimeter shooting for Mainland. Sophomore guard Kasey Bretones is one of the state’s top young players.

Wildwood Catholic (21-4) features just one senior starter: guard Kimmy Casiello, who averages 10.2 points per game. Sophomore guard Kaci Mikulski has made 45 3-pointers, and junior forward Carly Murphy (7.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Ella McCabe (7.8 ppg) are both accurate shooters. Sophomore center Ava Vogdes averages six rebounds and is a force inside.

