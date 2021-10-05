Cadence Conti scores game-winner, Cumberland edges Deptford: Roundup

Cadence Conti scored in the fourth quarter to lead Cumberland Regional High School to a 2-1 victory over Deptford in a Tri-County Conference Liberty Division field hockey game Tuesday.
It was Cumberland's fifth consecutive victory.
Laura Bowen scored in the second quarter to give the Colts (8-2) a 1-0 lead, but the Spartans' Allison Farr scored later to tie the game before halftime. Deptford fell to 2-9.
Boys soccer
Middle Twp. 6, St. Joseph 1: Steven Berrodin finished with two assists and scored one for the Panthers (8-1-1). Vincent Povio scored one and had an assist. Eddie Hirsch, Greg Hrynoweski, Landon Osmundsen and Tommy Shagren each scored one. Mase Fiorucci and Will Casterline each added an assist. Devon Bock made one save.
Ty Powell scored for St. Joseph (0-7).
Bridgeton 3, Camden Tech 1: Bridgeton (6-4) scored twice in the first half. Ahsan Johnson scored for Camden Tech (7-2). No further information was available.
Girls soccer
Atlantic Christian 7, ACIT 0: Alicia O'Donnell scored twice and added two assist for Atlantic Christian. Paige Noble, Eden Wilson, Sophia Johnson, Maddie DeNick and Eve Wilson each scored one. Taylor Sutton made seven saves.
Jasmine Gonzalez made 15 saves for ACIT.
Mainland Reg. 8, Pleasantville 0: Isabella Moscola and Camryn Dirkes each had two assists and scored once for Mainland (7-2-1). Alyssa Turner, Rory Dougherty, Abbie Heffernan and Hannah Cipkins each scored one. Gabbie Gibson made seven for Pleasantville (1-8).
