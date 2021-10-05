 Skip to main content
Cadence Conti scores game-winner, Cumberland edges Deptford: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Cadence Conti scores game-winner, Cumberland edges Deptford: Roundup

hslivefieldhockey.jpg

Cadence Conti scored in the fourth quarter to lead Cumberland Regional High School to a 2-1 victory over Deptford in a Tri-County Conference Liberty Division field hockey game Tuesday.

It was Cumberland's fifth consecutive victory.

Laura Bowen scored in the second quarter to give the Colts (8-2) a 1-0 lead, but the Spartans' Allison Farr scored later to tie the game before halftime. Deptford fell to 2-9.

Boys soccer

Middle Twp. 6, St. Joseph 1: Steven Berrodin finished with two assists and scored one for the Panthers (8-1-1). Vincent Povio scored one and had an assist. Eddie Hirsch, Greg Hrynoweski, Landon Osmundsen and Tommy Shagren each scored one. Mase Fiorucci and Will Casterline each added an assist. Devon Bock made one save.

Ty Powell scored for St. Joseph (0-7).

Bridgeton 3, Camden Tech 1: Bridgeton (6-4) scored twice in the first half. Ahsan Johnson scored for Camden Tech (7-2). No further information was available.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 7, ACIT 0: Alicia O'Donnell scored twice and added two assist for Atlantic Christian. Paige Noble, Eden Wilson, Sophia Johnson, Maddie DeNick and Eve Wilson each scored one. Taylor Sutton made seven saves.

Jasmine Gonzalez made 15 saves for ACIT.

Mainland Reg. 8, Pleasantville 0: Isabella Moscola and Camryn Dirkes each had two assists and scored once for Mainland (7-2-1). Alyssa Turner, Rory Dougherty, Abbie Heffernan and Hannah Cipkins each scored one. Gabbie Gibson made seven for Pleasantville (1-8).

 

Girls tennis

S.J. Group II quarterfinal

(3) Lower Cape May Reg. 5, (11) Sterling 0

Singles-Sam Mancuso d. Sydney Redfearn 6-2, 6-0; Vika Simonsen d. Rayna Pelcak 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Sydney Jewell 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova d. Emma D'Amico-Cassidy Creedon 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers d. Tilia Barksdale-Maya Dunnings 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Records-Sterling 2-10; LCM 14-1.

S.J. Group I quarterfinal

(1) Gateway Regional 5, (8) Middle Township 0

Singles-Madison Scambia d. Sarina Wen 6-1, 6-2; Kaitlyn Smith d. Serenity Carlos 6-0, 6-0; Rachel McKnight d. Sophia Zheng 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles-Bryn Kelleher-Morgan McNally d. Lily Zuzulock-Rylee McFadden 6-2, 6-0; Claire Delany-Tabitha Bay d. Sophia Elliott-Isabella Pasiucco 6-2, 6-1.

Records-Middle 6-7; Gateway 12-4.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinal

(3) Mount St. Mary 3, (6) Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2

Singles-Francesca Salas MSM d. Jacqueline Carey 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Ahlbeck MSM d. Jessica Haddad 6-4, 6-4; Rebecca Gagliano MSM d. Jenna D'Orio 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles-Bella Martinez-Amani Malickel O d. Emma Micholetti-Julianna Peluso 6-1, 6-0; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Emma Zapata-Lauren O'Donnell 6-4, 6-3.

Records-OLMA 10-3; MSM 7-2-1.

