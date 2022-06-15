Caden Dana propels Don Bosco past St. Augustine for state championship

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The 14 seniors of the St. Augustine Prep baseball team knew they were going to have to stay goodbye Wednesday evening.

They just envisioned an entirely different scenario for those farewells to take place.

Caden Dana hit a home run and struck out four in three innings to propel Don Bosco Prep to a 5-0 win over the Hermits in the state Non-Public A final at Bob Demeo Memorial Field in Veterans Park in Mercer County.

After the game, the Hermits lingered in left field and exchanged plenty of hugs and handshakes.

“This one hurts,” St. Augustine senior shortstop Ryan Weingartner said. “I love these guys. It’s been a long four years. It’s probably the best four years of my life. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

St. Augustine (27-2) was appearing in its sixth straight state final. The Hermits won state titles in 2011 and 2018. Fans packed the bleachers to watch Wednesday’s game.

St. Augustine had its chances early. The Hermits first two batters reached base in the first and second innings. But St. Augustine couldn’t get that timely hit to produce runs. The Hermits, who have been one of the state’s best offenses all season, finished with just three hits.

“We didn’t hit the ball,” Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. “We had all the opportunities. It’s not characteristic of our year, but you get to this level and you’re facing some good arms. We had our chances. To hold this (St. Augustine) team to three hits, give them credit.”

Clayton Poliey started on the mound for Don Bosco and allowed two hits with four walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. Poliey walked four of the first six hitters he faced but the Hermits could not take advantage.

“I got a little ahead of myself in the beginning,” Poliey said. “But I was able to settle in. I just wanted to keep the team in it. It all worked out.”

The Ironmen broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kevin Jaxel knocked in a run with a double, and AJ Zollo added a two-run single that found its way through a drawn-in St. Augustine infield.

Dana, the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, made it 5-0 with a solo home run over the right fence in the top of the sixth.

Dana is committed to pitch at the University of Kentucky and is also a major league draft prospect. The Ironmen shortened the game by bringing him in relief. He allowed just one hit, and the Hermits knew it would be tough to muster a rally with Dana on the mound.

“We knew we had to score early,” Bylone said. “We knew exactly what their game plan was by starting (Poliey). Hats off to them, It was the right move.”

Don Bosco (24-5) won its first state title since 2008. The Hermits watched as the Ironmen celebrated in right field.

Despite Wednesday’s loss, the Hermits still had one of the best seasons in the program’s impressive history. St. Augustine won the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey championships and the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

“If you like winning,” Weingartner said, “and you want to get better. There’s no better jersey to put on than St. Augustine Prep. It really changed my life.”

