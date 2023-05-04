Pam Pickett reach a milestone Wednesday and a first for South Jersey.

The longtime Buena Regional High School softball coach earned her 700th career win when her Chiefs defeated Wildwood Catholic 9-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Bill Henfey Park in Wildwood.

Only five other New Jersey softball coaches have had 700 or more wins, but Pickett is the first South Jersey. Under Pickett, Buena has won five South Jersey titles, including three straight from 2013-15.

On Wednesday, Anna Sheridan allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete game for Buena (8-6). She also had two RBIs and a run. Jamirah Roberts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Camryn Johnson went 2 for 4 with two runs.

Buena, which only has one senior, started the season 1-4. The Chiefs have since gone 7-2, including two three-game winning streaks.

Rebecca Cessna went 2 for 3 for Wildwood Catholic (2-7).

Baseball

Atlantic City 10, Pleasantville 9: Jackson Barrie went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Vikings (3-12). Jacob Downing singled twice and scored two. Vince Conroy doubled, had two RBIs and a run. Oldis Zappata singled, scored once and had an RBI. Otto Carlos Ramirez struck out seven and allowed three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Angel Guridid went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Greyhounds (4-10). Christofer Maldonado, Luis Parra-Bautista and Edriarlyn Caraballo each singled, scored twice and had an RBI. Joshue Matos and Anthony Vasquez each scored runs. Parra-Bautista struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.

Girls lacrosse

No. 4 Southern Reg. 19, Brick Twp. 3: Jenna Sarnoski and Bailey Adams each scored their first career goals for the Rams (7-2), who are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Delaney Falk scored five and had an assist. Deirdre Jones scored four and had three assists. Avery Smith added three goals. Riley Lewis had two assists and scored once. Ayla Cozzone scored twice, and Meri Cassidy scored once. Morgan Muirhead and Adyson Griffin each made three saves.

Abby Anfuso, Reese Achille and Clare Ashe each scored for Brick (2-7).

Boys lacrosse

No. 11 Barnegat 12, Jackson Liberty 5: Seth Freiwald scored five and had an assist for the Bengals (9-2). Luke Tortorici added four assists and three goals. Keegan Dunn scored twice and had two assists. Jason Mchale and Jakob Jason each scored once and had an assist. Lucas Holland made 11 saves.

Paul Capozzi scored three for Jackson Liberty (4-6), and Reese Stewart added two.