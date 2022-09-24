Buena wins second straight, tops Burlington City 22-12

BURLINGTON CITY — The Buena Regional High School football team left the field with a win and a purpose Saturday afternoon.

Senior quarterback JJ Gonzalez threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to propel the Chiefs to a 22-12 win over Burlington City in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.

Buena (2-2) has won two straight and topped its win total of last season when it finished 1-9.

“It’s a relief (to win),” Gonzalez said. “Last year there wasn’t much happiness during these weeks. We have smiles on our faces after these past two weeks.”

But as happy as they are with the progress they made, the Chiefs’ performance wasn’t as crisp as they would have liked Saturday. They know they still have plenty to improve upon.

“I think this win is big for team morale,” Buena Greg Gruver said. “Hopefully, it gives us a little bit of momentum and steam to push through and practice better than the way we played today. The first thing we’re going to do is watch film on Monday and fix the mistakes we made.”

Saturday’s game, played under sunny skies and cool temperatures, was a matchup of Group I programs building toward the future. Buena never trailed.

Chiefs senior defensive back Yasier Jordan intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it 75 yards to the Burlington City 16-yard line. One play later, Nasir Smith (nine carries for 48 yards) scored on a 5-yard run to give Buena a 6-0 lead.

The Chiefs made it 14-0 with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left before halftime when Gonzalez found junior wide receiver Shane Reed (two catches for 76 yards) sprinting down the left sideline for a 35-yard, fourth-down TD.

Buena doesn’t pass much. But Gonzalez showed the ability to make timely throws, completing 4 of 70 passes for 70 yards.

“When they need me,” Gonzalez said, “I’m there for them. I’ll do whatever I have to do to help the team.”

Buena overcame a standout effort from Burlington City quarterback Ayden Shansey, who ran 19 times for 87 yards and two TDs and also completed 8 of 17 passes for 95 yards. Shaney's effort, however, was not enough to keep Burlington City from dropping to 0-5.

Buena had multiple players make notable contributions. Senior running back and defensive back Samir Garrison carried nine times for 83 yards and made two tackles for a loss. Junior linebacker Javier Soto intercepted a pass.

On the negative side, Buena failed to convert on a pair scoring chances that would have given it a comfortable win. On their final possession of the second quarter and first possession of the second half, the Chiefs were inside the Burlington City 10-yard but failed to score.

“Our big thing is everybody has to do their job,” Gruver said. “We still have a lot of guys who don’t have game experience. Each week we’re trying to get better. That’s the goal and obviously be competitive and try to make the playoffs.”

Buena will now prepare for one of the biggest games on their schedule. The Chiefs play at rival Pleasantville (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

“I have a couple of friends over there (at Pleasantville),” Gonzalez said. “We all know each other. It’s going to be a battle.”