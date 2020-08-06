VINELAND — Maddie Hand put together an impressive performance Wednesday afternoon.
But the Buena Regional High School rising junior was not bragging when the game was over. She just celebrated with her softball teammates and remained focused on their next opponent.
Hand had three singles and three RBIs to lead the Chiefs to a 6-5, eight-inning victory over Mainland Regional in the first round of the Final Out Tournament at Fiocchi Field.
Hand’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning sent home Bridgette Gilliano, which forced an extra inning. Gilliano, a recent graduate, scored twice in the game.
“I was just having fun,” said Hand, 16, of Buena Vista Township. “It’s just my last time playing with the seniors, so it’s all about having fun and giving it all that I have.”
The seven-team, double-elimination event also featured Vineland, Williamstown, Oakcrest, Egg Harbor Township and Cedar Creek.
Also on Wednesday, Buena lost to EHT in the second-round of the winners bracket. The Chiefs were eliminated after losing to Vineland in the nightcap.
Mainland was also eliminated after losing to Cedar Creek in the consolation bracket Wednesday night.
The tournament played with international softball rules during extra innings. Each team started with a base runner at second. The runner was the last batter the previous inning.
Olivia Dortu stood on second for Buena to begin the eighth inning of the first game.
Kendal Bryant then hit a walk-off, sacrifice fly to drive in Dortu, who had stolen third. Bryant, a rising junior, also singled and later scored in the sixth.
“I just had to hit the bell and get it done,” said Bryant, 15, of Buena Vista Township. “I knew it was deep enough for (Dortu) to tag up and get the run.
“The game was back-and-forth. You just have to keep your cool, be calm and collective and just do what you have to do.”
Eight games were played in total Wednesday.
Fiocchi Field has two adjacent softball fields. Two games went on simultaneously Wednesday, and that format was to continue for the semifinals Thursday.
“It feels great just seeing everyone and playing with the seniors one last time,” Bryant said about the tournament. “I'm enjoying it.”
Oakcrest and EHT met in the winners bracket at 3 p.m. Thursday, with the winner going to the championship later that night. Cedar Creek and Vineland also played at 3 p.m.
The winner between the Pirates and Fighting Clan played the loser of Oakcrest-EHT at 5:30 p.m., with the championship to follow. The championship game ended too late for this edition.
“I’m really grateful for this (opportunity to play),” Hand said. “It was really fun.”
For Mainland, Maggie Wilkinson, the losing pitcher, doubled, walked and scored two runs early. Bella Canesi hit a home run in the top of the third that gave the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.
But Buena’s Jess Perella hit an RBI single and Hand hit a two-run single in the fifth inning that tied the game.
Hand went 3 for 4.
“I feel like it was good (competition),” Hand said.
Canesi, a rising junior, then doubled and scored in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. But Buena again tied it after Emily D’Ottavio doubled in Bryant.
D’Ottavio also doubled in the fifth.
Mainland led 5-4 going into the bottom of seventh after Rayna Molina scored the go-ahead run.
“I thought we played really well, both teams,” said Canesi, 16, of Northfield. “We had a few defensive errors, but we did hit the ball very well.
“It was a really good game. I have a lot of confidence up there, which I think helped me a lot. I saw the ball really well (Wednesday).”
The 222-team, statewide Last Dance World Series tournament and One More Game, a senior-only event, were recently organized for high school baseball players. But there was not much emphasis on softball.
Bob Dickenson, who is coaching Vineland in the tournament, changed that, organizing the Final Out to give softball players, mainly the recent graduates whose senior seasons were canceled, something that was taken away this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, the Mustangs finished 20-7 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.
“I’m really sad about the season,” Canesi said. “But I’m really glad we had this tournament so we can prove ourselves.”
Last season, the Chiefs (24-5) captured the South Jersey Group I championship and advanced to their first state final in program history.
Buena had the potential to repeat and, even though that opportunity was lost, the team showed what could have been Wednesday.
Natalie Ampole pitched the first four innings for Buena, and was able to throw in the top of the eighth. The recent graduate struck out nine.
Buena scored all its runs in the last four innings.
“It was a little crazy,” ’Buena coach Pam Pickett said about the contest. “We are just going to keep playing ball and keep enjoying ourselves.”
Mainland:102 001 10— 5
Buena:000 031 11— 6
2B— Wilkinson, Canesi, Molina MR; E. D’Ottavio (2) BR
HR— Canesi MR
WP: Ampole (9) LP: Wilkinson (7) MR
