Buena Regional High School softball player Madison Hand visited some colleges but found the University of Maine was the best one for her.
Hand, a junior second baseman and shortstop, committed last week to attend the university in Orono and play softball for the NCAA Division I Black Bears.
Hand will receive an athletic and academic scholarship that combined is nearly full.
“I talked to coach Michael Coutts and the other coaches on Zoom during the dead period (earlier this year), and when I visited it felt like home,” said Hand, a 16-year-old resident of the Milmay section of Buena Vista Township. “The campus was beautiful, and the softball field was very nice. I felt like I fit in, and that’s important. It’s a nice area, very beautiful and laid back.”
Buena likely would have had an outstanding team this past spring, but there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand’s only season playing with Buena was in 2019, when she helped the Chiefs to a 24-5 record and an appearance in the state Group I final. The Chiefs lost to Cedar Grove 7-1 in the championship game after outscoring their previous five state tournament opponents 54-0.
“Madison has a great bat, and she works really hard every day,” longtime Buena coach Pam Pickett said. “She’s focused and intelligent and has the skills to be successful. She works at softball all year. She would have started for us (as a sophomore) if we had a season.
“Her family visits the Maine area once or twice a year, and she loves the cold.”
Hand was a standout for Buena at the Final Out softball tournament in August in Vineland.
The Maine softball team is a member of the America East Conference, along which such teams as Vermont, New Hampshire, Albany, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Hartford, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
“They (Maine) play some pretty good teams, and I’m really excited,” Hand said. “I want to thank my coaches, Todd Cimino, my hitting coach, John Biasi (both Biasi and Cimino are coaches with the New Jersey Gators, Hand’s club team), and, of course, coach Pam. I’m really looking forward to playing two more years for her.”
Maine went 2-7 this spring before the pandemic shut down collegiate sports. The Black Bears’ final game was a 7-0 win over Coppin State on March 1.
“I’m excited for Madison,” said Pickett, who has coached 32 seasons. “She made her decision early, and now she can relax and enjoy what she’s doing.”
Hand is also a midfielder for the Buena field hockey team.
