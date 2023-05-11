EGG HARBOR CITY - The Buena Regional High School baseball team made life easy for starting pitcher Joey Kurtz on Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs had nine hits and beat Cedar Creek 6-5 to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title. Buena (19-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

“It means a lot,” Kurtz said of the division title. “It’s what we wanted to do, and we got it done.”

Cole Shover sparked the Buena offense with two hits and three runs scored. Zach Strouse was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and RBI double for the Chiefs. Vinnie Dalponte contributed a two-run single and Austin Wokock had an RBI single for Buena. Buena bridge-year senior Tre Carano singled in the second inning for career hit No. 100.

For the past few weeks, Buena coach Tom Carney has talked about the Buena hitters taking some pressure off Kurtz and the rest of the Buena pitchers.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride for us all year offensively,” Carney said. “We've just pitched lights out. The mathematical odds of a high school kid showing up every day and having his best stuff is not reliable. The kids responded.”

On Thursday, Buena produced three hits and three runs in the top of the first inning.

“That was big,” said Shover, who drew a walk and scored in the first. “We like to get up early, play with a lead. It’s huge to get up early. We can’t rely on (Kurtz) to get a shutout every game. Today, he didn’t have his best, but we still backed up with some hits and had his back.”

Kurtz, who had not allowed an earned run in his last two starts, pitched well Thursday. He struck out seven and allowed three hits in five innings. He was dominant except for the third inning when he hit two batters and allowed four runs - one of them unearned.

“I just tried to throw strikes,” Kurtz said. “There was one point where I didn’t have a feel for my stuff. I just had to bear down, throw strikes and let them hit it. Sometimes, they’ll hit a double or get into one, but sooner or later we’ll get out of it. I have a good defense behind me.”

Cedar Creek (16-6) trailed 5-0 after three innings. The PIrates rallied behind the bat of Sean O’Kane. The junior first baseman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the third. He added an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Buena lead to one run.

But with runners on first and third, Buena reliever Brandon Strouse got the final out of the game on a fly ball to center field.

With the win, Buena not only clinched a division title but also boosted its chances of being the top seed in the South Jersey Group I playoffs, which start May 22.

Buena also clinched an automatic bid in next week’s Cape-Atlantic League tournament. The Chiefs are looking forward to testing themselves against some of the CAL’s bigger schools.

“The best part of the year is in front of us,” Carney said. “You want to find out where you really stand. The bigger schools (enrollment-wise) tend to be the better teams. We have to gauge ourselves against them.”

Buena Regional 302 100 0 - 6 9 2

Cedar Creek 004 000 1 - 5 6 1

2B. BR. Shover, Z. Strous; CK. O’Kane

WP. Kurtz

LP. Eifert