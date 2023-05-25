The fifth-seeded Buena Regional High School boys team earned a 5-0 victory over 12th-seeded Wildwood in a South Jersey Group I first-round match Thursday.
In first singles, Jake Harris defeated Dennis Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0. In second singles, Dominic Longona beat Justin Damian 6-4, 6-2.In first doubles, Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe defeated Bryan Damian and Luis Perez 6-3, 6-2.
The Chiefs (12-4) travel to fourth-seeded Pennsville in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Wildwood fell to 3-8.
Singles: Jake Harris d. Dennis Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Dominic Longona d. Justin Damian 6-4, 6-2; Stephen Pepper d. Christhoper Garcia 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe d. Bryan Damian and Luis Perez 6-3, 6-2; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego d. Gabriel Hernandez and Enrique Negro 6-0, 6-0
South Jersey Group IV first round
(4) Southern Reg. 4, (13) Atlantic City 1
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Paul Schriever 6-2, 6-2; Sean Kahl S d. Jeronimo Ruiz 1-6, 6-2; Rohil Gandhi S d. Reed Burns 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr S d. Saif Naser and Asif Siddiquei 6-0, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d. Nakib Jalal and Mahir Shahriar 6-2, 6-2
Records: A.C. 4-13; Southern 17-4
(2) Lenape 5, (15) Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Singles: Ethan Kaligis d. Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-2; Logan Knasiak d. Alan Mejia 6-0, 6-0; Justin Lee d. Vincent Zheng 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (14-12)
Doubles: Kunal Gupta and Nikhil Venkatachalapathy d. Zachary Borden and Michael Do 6-1, 6-1; Tanish Gupta and Michael Kravets d. Ari Haubois and John Liberi 6-0, 7-5
Records: EHT 3-12; Lenape 15-4
South Jersey Group III first round
(5) Clearview Reg. 3, (12) Absegami 2
Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Nanda Guntupalli 6-0, 6-3; Khush Brahmbhatt A d. Gabe Bruno 6-1, 6-4; Ethan Bathurst C d. Arib Osmany 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)
Doubles: RJ Chappell and Gavin McAnally C d. Kaden Boyle and Railey Cabrera 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Dickler and Joey Lindenbaum C. Benjamin Fitzgerald and Derek Tran 6-2, 6-1
Records: Absegami 2-16; Clearview 13-8
(11) Cherry Hill West 3, (6) Lacey Twp. 2
Singles: Chase Destafney L d. Dominik Krzton 6-0, 6-1; Christian Pacella C d. TJ Cooke 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-0; David Murphy L d. Jarett Hoch 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Victor Hernandez Sosa and Bryan Reese d. Riley Callis and Joe Leonard 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; Aiden Bauer and Benjamin Rider won by forfeit
Records: Lacey 11-8; Cherry Hill West 7-12
