Pam Pickett couldn’t have been happier Sunday night.

The Buena Regional High School softball coach made out her opening day lineup for the CHiefs game against Ocean City on Monday afternoon. Pickett begins her 35th season with 692 career wins. Only five New Jersey softball coaches have won 700 games or more - none in South Jersey.

“I’m sitting here doing paperwork to prepare for tomorrow’s game, and I still love doing it,” Pickett said Sunday night. “I definitely have a passion for the game and once again I have hard-working kids who just want to be successful. That’s what keeps me going.”

Pickett said she doesn’t like counting wins or adding up victories. She doesn’t want to put any pressure on the current Chiefs.

“It just means that I’ve been blessed to be able to do this,” she said. “Not too many people get that opportunity.”

Pickett’s coaching success has made her synonymous with Buena Regional. But when she first applied for a teaching job at the school she had ever heard of it.

Pickett grew up in Neptune Township and graduated from Neptune High School in 1976. Her father, Claude, who died when she was in high school, taught her how to play softball. She comes from a family of six children.

Pickett went on to pitch and catch at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). She graduated in 1980 and saw an opening for a special education teacher at Buena Regional.

“I came all the way down for the interview,” she said. “I went home and said to my mom, ‘I do not want to work all the way down there.’ She said, ‘You’re gping to make sure you have a job when September starts.’ ”

Pickett said she intended to stay at Buena for one school year.

“Forty years later,” she said, “I was in the same building.”

Soon after Pickett got the job at Buena, Barbara Meyrick, then the Chiefs softball coach, offered her a job as an assistant.

Seven years later, Pickett took over as head coach. She built the Chiefs into one of the South Jersey’s elite programs. Buena has won five S.J. titles, including three straight from 2013-15. Buena named its softball field in her honor in 2014.

The Chiefs graduated several seniors from last year’s team. They are young with just one senior but still predicted to contend in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division. Pickett has expectations for her players on and off the field. She admits she’s old fashion with a lot of rules.

“Kids are going to be pretty much how you expect them to be,” she said. “We graduated seven seniors who were all in crucial spots. I have girls stepping into spots, they’re learning new drills. I think we’re going to be OK. We’re going to have to grow into some of those spaces.”

Pickett retired as a teacher a few years ago. She laughs when asked about her age.

“I’m old,” she said. “I’m not going to tell you (her age) because the (players) don’t realize how old I am. I think they might get nervous if they knew my age.”

PIckett credits her husband Thomas Carr and her family for allowing her to continue to coach. Now that she’s not at Buena during the school, Pickett relies on long-time assistant and former player Maryann Busan.

“I missed a lot of family time over the years,” Pickett said. “They made a lot of sacrifices for me to continue to do this. I appreciate the people in my life who made it possible for me to continue to do this. My husband especially because there were days when he had to carry a lot because I wasn’t there.”

As for how much longer she will coach, Pickett isn’t making any predictions.

“I tell the kids and the school that I’m on a year-to-year basis depending on where my life brings me,” she said. “I’m blessed that my school respects and appreciates what I do.”