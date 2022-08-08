Buena Regional has reason to believe 2022 will be better

The Buena Regional High School football team has a lot of returnees and younger players with potential.

The Chiefs should improve.

Buena was an uncharacteristic 1-8 last year as Greg Gruver, a former Buena player and an assistant coach for 16 years, took over as head coach.

Though they were sometimes competitive, the inexperienced Chiefs endured a losing season against tough opponents such as Woodstown, Camden and Paulsboro in the West Jersey Football League Diamond Division.

Buena is now a more experienced team. The Chiefs have moved to the Patriot Division and should be in the mix.

“This year, we want to keep building ... our tradition,” Gruver said. “Last year was rough. Our coaching staff is ready to go. We want to get the one-win season off us.

“Coming into last year, we graduated a lot of athletic seniors. We had a small team, some with little to no experience. Now we have a lot of seniors and young kids with talent. We have good skill players at wide receiver and running back.”

Buena returns 10 starters who played both ways in 2021, including senior quarterback JJ Gonzalez, who’s also an outside linebacker. The Chiefs also have Samir Garrison, Joey Marshall, Shane Reed and Robert Miller at wide receiver and cornerback. Kaden Bryant and Mike Ernst both will play tight end and linebacker, and Naz Smith and Javier Soto are running backs and linebackers. Linemen Ike Reynolds and Brian Passamante played both ways, too.

Other letter winners returning include lineman-linebacker Charlie Muzzarelli, wide receiver James Smith, running back Louie Drogo and defensive lineman Daniel Moody.

“The linemen are learning their steps and blocks,” Gruver said. “We have a lot of track and field athletes. We have a lot of skill people, but we’re not going to abandon the run.”

Newcomers to watch include sophomore tight end Troy Gregory, senior wide receiver Yasier Jordan and sophomore safety Isaiah Moore, a transfer from St. Joseph.

Buena’s opponents in the Patriot Division will be Clayton, Middle Township, Glassboro and Pleasantville.

"This year we’ll match up with teams, and I think we’ll be competitive. We’re hoping to win our division and make the playoffs.”