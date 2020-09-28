Buena Regional edges Bridgeton 3-2 in season-opening tennis match

The Buena Regional High School girls tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League match.
The Chiefs’ Veronica Butler won third singles, 6-4, 6-1, over Jenaya Cruz. Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez won first doubles 6-4, 6-1, over Stephanie Flores and Melissa Lucero.
Also for Buena (1-0), Shelby Fulmer and Gianna Leslie won second doubles 6-4, 0-6, 11-9, over Maria Shelton and Vanessa Albino. For Bridgeton (0-1), Francheska Vera beat Clara Bergen in first singles (6-4, 6-0). Marley Cruz won second singles 6-0, 6-0 over Cassidy Gerstle.
Egg Harbor Twp. 4,
Absegami 1
Singles— Olivia Hughes A d. Samantha Phung 7-5, 7-5; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-2; Ema Cadacio EHT d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles— Lauren Theophall- Tiffany Tran EHT d. Cassandra DeStefano-Sarina Pollino 6-0, 6-1; Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert EHT d. Alexandra Hughes-Vanna Wang 6-0, 6-1.
Records— EHT 1-0; Absegami 0-1.
Millville 3,
Hammonton 2
Singles— H d. Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-3; H d. Arielis Martinez 6-3, 6-3; Rebecca Butcher d. H 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles— Aurora Ryan-Chloe Martinez M d. H 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Arielis Martinez-Kassidy McCloone M d. 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
Records— Millville 1-0; Hammonton 0-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Atlantic Christian 7,
Wildwood 0
Chloe Vogel scored three goals and Alicia O’Donnell two for the Cougars (3-0). Eden Wilson and Paige Noble each scored one and had an assist. Shelby Einwetcher made five saves.
For Wildwood, Imene Fathi made 20 saves.
