BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional High School center fielder Charlie Saglimbeni fielded a single on one hop with one thought in the sixth inning Wednesday afternoon.

He was only throwing to one base: home plate.

“Every day that’s what we work on in practice — our throws to each base,” Saglimbeni said. “I’ve been waiting for that one moment to make a play. There it was.”

With Buena up a run, Saglimbeni threw an Egg Harbor Township runner out at the plate. The play helped propel the Chiefs to a 6-1 win in the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals. Top-seeded Buena (21-2) will host third-seeded Vineland for the CAL title Friday.

Saglimbeni’s throw not only kept fourth-seeded EHT (13-9) from tying the game, it gave the Chiefs all the momentum.

Buena scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control.

“I lost my mind,” Buena starting pitcher Joey Kurtz said of Saglimbeni’s throw. “I started jumping all around, screaming. I think that’s the reason why we put up four in the last inning because of that (throw) right there.”

Making the throw to home plate every day in practice is one thing. Doing with a berth in the CAL final on the line is another matter, however. Chiefs catcher Ryley Betts caught Saglimbeni short-hop throw and easily applied the tag to the EHT runner for the inning-ending out.

“We drill it every day,” Buena coach Tom Carney said. “I even say to the kids jokingly (at practice) I guarantee when he gets in a game he’s not going to be able to do it. Sure enough he got his one chance all year and he put it on a dime in a big spot. It won’t show up on the box score, but I think that was the difference in the game.”

The throw complimented an outstanding effort by Kurtz, who threw a complete game, striking out eight and scattering eight hits.

“I was just trying to throw strikes,” Kurtz said. “Let them hit it. It seemed to work.”

Lead-off hitter Tre Carano sparked the Buena offense. He led off the bottom of the first with a single and later scored on Cole Shover’s sacrifice fly to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

“Getting started with a hit is always good,” Carano said. “I’ve got people behind me who can knock me in.”

Betts finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and RBI. The Chiefs also received key production from the bottom of their batting order. No. 7 hitter Aidan Carano was 2 for 3 with a run score, while No. 8 hitter Austin Wokock finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Friday’s CAL final will be a rivalry game. Vineland beat second-seeded St. Augustine Prep 5-3 in Wednesday’s other semifinal. Buena and Vineland are located a few miles from each other. The players on both teams grow up knowing each other. They were supposed to play earlier this month, but the regular season game was postponed.

The Chiefs have attracted attention around the state because they feature six bridge-year seniors, which was designed to ensure that high school students were not shortchanged by the pandemic.

New Jersey’s Bridge Year program allows students who graduated in 2021 and 2022 to defer graduation for one year to participate in an additional year of academic courses and extracurricular activities following their senior year. The Buena players take classes at Atlantic Cape Community College.

They wanted one more season of high school baseball together. So far, they’ve made the most of it.

“We’ve been playing since we were 7-years-old,” Kurtz said. “Travel ball and stuff, we’ve been best friends ever since. Year-round, playing wiffle ball. We hang out every single day. Going this far in our last season means a lot.”