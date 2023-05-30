Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Buena Regional High School baseball team dominated the first three innings Tuesday and earned its first trip to a sectional final since 2015.

The top-seeded Chiefs won 11-7 over ninth-seeded Paulsboro in the South Jersey Group I semifinals at Carolla Field.

Buena (25-3), No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, lost in the sectional semifinals in 2018 and 2022. They last won the S.J. Group II title in 2015.

The Chiefs will host second-seeded Audubon (20-7) in the championship game Friday. Buena beat the Green Wave 5-0 in the first round of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on May 6.

“It’s a great feeling,” Buena coach Tom Carney said. “It’s great for the kids. I'm happy for them. They worked hard, and it paid off for them. I appreciate the effort they have given, and they have formulated their own result here.”

Buena led 10-2 after three innings and 11-4 after six.

In the top of the first, Paulsboro scored two on an error. In the bottom of the first, the Chiefs’ Zach Strouse hit a three-run homer to give Buena a one-run lead. The blast, his first of the season, scored Tre Carano and Cole Shover, who each had singled.

“We bumbled the ball, but the great thing about baseball and life, and like I tell the kids, you get a chance to redeem yourself,” Carney said. “And Zach comes up and hits his first home run of the year in the biggest spot to put us back on top. From there, we kind of got into our groove a little bit and pulled away, which was nice.”

In the second, the Chiefs extended their lead to 8-2. Austin Wokock, the winning pitcher, singled. Alan Adkins was his courtesy runner, and he later scored on an error. Carano and Ryley Betts both singled and scored. Shover reached on a fielder's choice, which drove in a run. Aidan Carano hit a two-run single, and Strouse was hit by a pitch and came around to score.

Shover finished 2 for 2, drove in two runs and scored three. He reached twice on a fielder’s choice and scored both times. Tre Carano went 2 for two and scored three runs. Wokock struck out three and allowed three hits in four innings. Both runs allowed were unearned.

“It feels great,” said Shover, who hit an RBI single in the third. “I was just trying to have my teammate’s back and get us the lead early. Let us play with the lead and, thankfully, that lead helped us win. (Paulsboro) got some runs at the end, but I trust all my teammates. It just felt great.

“The early lead was huge. Zach came up with a big hit in the first inning with a home run and got us the lead. We just used that momentum to get more and more and get us a bigger lead.”

Paulsboro scored three in the bottom of the seventh. The Red Raiders loaded the bases with no outs. With bases still loaded, Betts helped turn a terrific double play after a hit that bounced in front of the plate. He tagged home to get the force out and then threw to first base to complete the double play.

“That was monstrous,” Carney said.

Joey Kurtz, who singled and scored in the third, Wokock and Strouse each pitched Tuesday.

“We used all our pitchers in the best efficiency we could so that everybody is available for Friday,” Carney said. "We put ourselves in a great position here. We have played well so far, and we want to keep that going, but we can’t be content. We have to show up with our best ability and best effort.”

In the sixth, Aidan Carano singled in Shover, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

“One of our goals was to make it here and make it to states,” Shover said. “We have one more to get South Jersey and two more for states. This momentum was huge. We are going to be looking to win (Friday). I’m really excited. I’m excited.”