Buena girls top Burlington City: Roundup

Laylah Collins scored 13 points to lead the Buena Regional High School girls basketball team to a 41-24 victory over Burlington City in a nonconference game Wednesday.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Chiefs (6-12).
Cami Johnson scored 12 for Buena, which led 19-12 at halftime. Adriana Capone scored nine, and Mya Inman added five. Sophia Ramos-Garcia scored two.
Aneesa Artis scored all 24 for Burlington City (5-11).
Results
Wrestling
Middle Twp. 60, Oakcrest 19
106: Calvin Parke M p. Bruce Bellace (1:38)
113: Dontae Kelly M p. Elijah Monroe (4:39)
120: Braden Monroe O p. Charles Padilla (1:14)
126: David Trout-Carmen O p. Noah Nagle (1:27)
132: Owen Becker O d. Donnie Nelson (2-0)
138: Owen Haas M p. Jonathyn Patterson (3:51)
144: X Zavier Swinton M p. Joaquin Poventud (1:03)
150: Adrien Laboy M p. William Markle (N/A)
157: Isaac White M by forfeit
165: Samuel Keppel M by forfeit
175: Maximus Adelizzi M p. Andrew Smith (0:41)
190: Jacob Adams M p. Dylan McClain (0:30)
215: Kani Perry M by forfeit
285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Maurice Matthews (4:00)
Match started a1 106
Note: Oakcrest was deducted two points for uniform violation
