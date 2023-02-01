 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Buena girls top Burlington City: Roundup

Laylah Collins scored 13 points to lead the Buena Regional High School girls basketball team to a 41-24 victory over Burlington City in a nonconference game Wednesday.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Chiefs (6-12).

Cami Johnson scored 12 for Buena, which led 19-12 at halftime. Adriana Capone scored nine, and Mya Inman added five. Sophia Ramos-Garcia scored two.

Aneesa Artis scored all 24 for Burlington City (5-11).

Results

Wrestling

Middle Twp. 60, Oakcrest 19

106: Calvin Parke M p. Bruce Bellace (1:38)

113: Dontae Kelly M p. Elijah Monroe (4:39)

120: Braden Monroe O p. Charles Padilla (1:14)

126: David Trout-Carmen O p. Noah Nagle (1:27)

132: Owen Becker O d. Donnie Nelson (2-0)

138: Owen Haas M p. Jonathyn Patterson (3:51)

144: X Zavier Swinton M p. Joaquin Poventud (1:03)

150: Adrien Laboy M p. William Markle (N/A)

157: Isaac White M by forfeit

165: Samuel Keppel M by forfeit

175: Maximus Adelizzi M p. Andrew Smith (0:41)

190: Jacob Adams M p. Dylan McClain (0:30)

215: Kani Perry M by forfeit

285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Maurice Matthews (4:00)

Match started a1 106

Note: Oakcrest was deducted two points for uniform violation

 

