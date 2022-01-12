Buena girls hold off Camden Academy Charter

Jessica Perella scored nine points, leading the Buena Regional High School girls basketball team to a 32-27 win over Camden Academy Charter in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Cami Johnson scored eight for the Chiefs, who improved to 2-4. Karley Jacobs scored seven, and Mya Nicole, Autumn Saunders, Jadarys Morales and Adriana Capone each scored two.

Buena led 14-10 at halftime and 28-20 after three quarters.

Chaniece Davis had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks for Charter (2-4). Yoheidy De La Rosa scored 10.

Cedar Creek 34, Lower Cape May Reg. 29: Mia McColl scored a game-high 13 for the Pirates (1-4). Emonie Taylor scored 10, Lexis Sears and Jada Hill each four, Marissa Massaro two, and Kileen McNeill one.

For the Caper Tigers (0-5), Brianna Loper and Kaitlyn McGuigan each scored 10, and Janaya Elam had five.

Absegami 54, Egg Harbor Twp. 26: Reese Downey led Absegami (4-4) with 23 points. Julia Hartman scored 15.

Amelia Zinckgraf scored nine, and Lyla Brown added eight for EHT (4-3).

