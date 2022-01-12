 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buena girls hold off Camden Academy Charter
Buena girls hold off Camden Academy Charter

Jessica Perella scored nine points, leading the Buena Regional High School girls basketball team to a 32-27 win over Camden Academy Charter in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Cami Johnson scored eight for the Chiefs, who improved to 2-4. Karley Jacobs scored seven, and Mya Nicole, Autumn Saunders, Jadarys Morales and Adriana Capone each scored two.

Buena led 14-10 at halftime and 28-20 after three quarters.

Chaniece Davis had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks for Charter (2-4). Yoheidy De La Rosa scored 10.

Cedar Creek 34, Lower Cape May Reg. 29: Mia McColl scored a game-high 13 for the Pirates (1-4). Emonie Taylor scored 10, Lexis Sears and Jada Hill each four, Marissa Massaro two, and Kileen McNeill one.

For the Caper Tigers (0-5), Brianna Loper and Kaitlyn McGuigan each scored 10, and Janaya Elam had five.

Absegami 54, Egg Harbor Twp. 26: Reese Downey led Absegami (4-4) with 23 points. Julia Hartman scored 15.

Amelia Zinckgraf scored nine, and Lyla Brown added eight for EHT (4-3).

Boys basketball

Millville 64, Absegami 24: Jaden Merrill scored a game-high 13 for the Thunderbolts (7-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 11, Khalon Foster had eight, and Calem Bowman added seven. Other scorers for Millville were Raqon Ford, Ta'Ron Hale (6), Terrence Todd (5), Kevin Rivera (4), Doug Doughty (2) and Donte Smith (2).

Charles Jerkins and Hassan Bey each scored six for Absegami (4-5). Other scorers were Baseem Taliaferro (3), Isiah Akpassa (3), Rameer Pender (3), Kenny Van Houten (2) and Emir Chambers (1).

ACIT 73, Camden Tech 15: Jameil Quintana and Zaheer Owens each scored 12 for the Red Hawks (5-3). Desi Stroud scored 13, had five assists and three steals, and Zahir Davis-Roberts scored nine. Other scorers were Abdul Hawkins (7), Jayden Lopez (7), Eric Williams (6), Jayden Dixon (3), Edison Reyes (2) and Reggie Verna (2). Verna also grabbed eight rebounds.

Unays Lea led Camden Tech (0-3) with nine points.

Hammonton 72, Cumberland Reg. 38: John Andoloro scored 18, Kenny Smith had 12, and Tyler Lowe added 10 for Hammonton (5-4). Other scorers were Declan Roeder (7), Erik Pabon (6), Jaron Hill (6), Andrew Delaney (5), Joseph Gillen (4), Owen Salita (3) and Luciano Nistico (2).

Lamair Warner scored 18 to lead the Colts (2-6). Kyon Barnes scored nine, Ethan Turner seven and Lukas Weist four.

Deptford 67, Cedar Creek 54: Deptford improved to 5-2, and Cedar Creek fell to 2-6. No other information was available.

Wrestling, bowling agate

Wrestling

Egg Harbor Township 42, Cedar Creek 24

106: Peter Steed EHT by forfeit; 113: Marco Manzo EHT by forfeit; 120: Logan Krowicki CC p. Cole Dugan 1:43; 126: John Hagaman CC p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli 3:50; 132: Donal Chishko EHT d. David Perna 4-2; 138: Paul Rivera CC p. Alexander Guerra 3:16; 144: Double forfeit; 150: Double forfeit; 157: Calvin Johnson EHT d. Clarence Mays 6-0; 165: Micah Bird EHT: p. Aaron Silvidia 1:57; 175: Aiden Seratore EHT by forfeit; 190: Moises Rios EHT by forfeit; 215: Justin Castillo CC by forfeit; 285: Eric Castro EHT p. Jonathan Cox 1:43.

Lower Cape May Reg. 63, Oakcrest 17

106: Eric Coombs LCM p. Tom Van 2:45; 113: Connor Barikian LCM by forfeit; 120: Corson Hughes LCM by forfeit; 126: Hogan Hoarsey O tf. Matt Harris 17-2; 132: Allen Lemmon LCM p. Joaquin Poventud 2:16; 138: Jurdain Hendricks O p. Gabriel Donaghy 4:38; 144: Hunter Hoarsey O p. Logan Haggerty 5:21; 150: Nathan Stewart LCM p. Ethan Rowley 3:01; 157: Jaden Farrow LCM d. Gunnar Angier 7-3; 165: Brock Zurawksi LCM by forfeit; 175: Sean Stoner LCM by forfeit; 190: Brody Saltzman LC by forfeit; 215: Marcus Hebron LCM p. Bavly Nashed 0:48; 285: Corey Achuff LCM by forfeit.

Boys bowling

Hammonton 4, West Deptford 0: H: James Colasurdo (580, 202), Tyler Puccio (522, 201); W: Aiden Curran (494, 185), Michael Mundell (412, 142).

