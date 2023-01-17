Buena girls basketball snaps 7-game losing skid, defeats St. Joseph: Roundup

Adriana Capone scored 13 points to lead the Buena Regional High School girls basketball team to a 34-30 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.

Laylah Collins scored six for the Chiefs (4-9), who snapped a seven-game losing skid. Cami Johnson scored five, and Mya Inman and Sophia Ramos-Garcia each added four. Jadarys Morales scored two.

St. Joseph led 15-12 at halftime and 26-21 after three quarters. The Chiefs outscored the Wildcats 13-4 in the fourth.

Cassidy Perri scored a game-high 15 for St. Joseph (3-4). Shyla McLean scored 11, and Erica Paranzino added four.

Egg Harbor Twp. 32, Cedar Creek 27: Kara Wilson and Ava Kraybill each scored eight for the Eagles (8-5). Lindsay Dodd scored seven, Averie Harding five. Lyla Brown scored four. EHT led 13-4 after the first quarter.

The Pirates fought back and led 25-20 after three quarters. EHT outscored Cedar Creek 12-2 in the fourth.

Jada Hill scored eight for the Pirates (6-6). Emonie Taylor scored seven, and Lexi Sears added six. Nyasia Hill (four) and Mia McColl (two) also scored.

Holy Spirit 48, ACIT 21: Sabrina Little scored 18 points for the visiting Spartans (9-4). Kira Murray and Hanna Watson each scored nine, and Ava Catona added five. Reilly Byrnes scored three, and Lauren Cella and Cece Bell each added two.

Holy Spirit led 28-9 at halftime. For ACIT (2-9), Alani White scored seven, and Nataly Trinidad Lopez added five. Chayley Williams (four), Zion Stewart (three) and Brianna Casiano (two) also scored.

Wildwood 76, Salem Tech 25: Macie McCracken scored 27 for the Warriors (7-4). She made four 3s to go with seven steals, five rebounds and three assists. Maya Benichou scored 14 to go with nine rebounds and seven steals. Sophia Wilber added seven rebounds and scored six. Kaliah Sumlin scored five and had four rebounds. Kaydence Oakley and Abigail Pruszinski each scored two. Pruszinski had five rebounds.

Carly Santimaw scored 15 for Salem Tech (2-9).

Boys basketball

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 59, Buena Reg. 17: Cohen Cook scored a game-high 20 for the Mustangs (13-1), who are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Timmy Travagline scored eight, Mawali Osunniyi six. Jamie Tyson scored four, and Stephen Ordille and Shaun Williamson each scored three. Collin Kummings and Michael Wythe each scored two. The Mustangs led 32-10 at halftime.

JJ Gonzalez scored six for the Chiefs. Jaden DelValle scored four,Alijah Daughtry three. Michael Ernst and Michael Ernst and Troy Gregory each scored two.

Wildwood 84, Saem Tech 41: Harley Buscham scored 18 to go with five rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (11-2). Junior Hans scored 17 to go with four steals and three assists. Jordan Fusik and Brian Cunniff each scored 11. Fusik added seven assists and four steals Luke Basile scored eight, and James Wyers and Alex Daniel each scored six. Daniel added four rebounds and three assists. Lance Lillo scored three. and Anthony Freeman and Joey Mormile each added two.

Brandon Bermudez scored 20 for Salem Tech (0-12).

Southern Reg. 34, Toms River East 30: Pat Gaffney scored nine and added seven rebounds for the Rams (11-3). Justin Silva scored nine, Max DiPietro eight. Tom Menegus had nine rebounds and scored four. Andy Falletta and Leo Crowley each scored two.

Jason McKelvey scored 12 for Toms River East (4-10).

Barnegat 66, East Brunswick Magnet 29: Jamari Smith led the host Bengals (4-9) with 14 points, and Mason Krey and Cole Toddings added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Shawn Javines scored nine points, Kyle Greenleaf six. For EBM (6-5), Estevan Atancio scored 20, and Scott Pede had five.

Middle Twp. 52, Medford Tech 50 (from Monday): Anthony Trombetta and Re Ale Basquine each scored a team-leading 13 for the Panthers (8-4). Basquine added 10 rebounds. Jamir McNeil scored nine and had eight rebounds. Bubba McNeil (nine), Chase Moore (six) and Landen Hart (two) also scored. Moore also had seven rebounds.

Tre Powell scored 15 for Medford Tech (7-6), which led 23-20 at halftime.

Boys swimming

No. 3 Egg Harbor Township 112, Atlantic City 57 At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay: AC (James Haney, John Sahl, Tommy Pham, Kyle Graybill) 1:55.02

200 Freestyle: Dylan DeWitt EHT 2:01.44

200 IM: Haney AC 2:13.35

50 Freestyle: Graybill AC 25.15

100 Butterfly: Haney AC 1:00.16

100 Freestyle: Max Smilevski EHT 1:03.87

400 Freestyle: DeWitt EHT 4:20.31

200 Freestyle Relay: EHT (Leo Smilevski, Will Nguyen, Charles Schreiner, Michael Wojciechowicz) 1:40.87

100 Backstroke: Charlie Seiverd EHT 1:04.30

100 Breaststroke: Wojciechowicz EHT 1:18.19

400 Freestyle Relay: EHT (DeWitt, Corey Lin, Wojciechowicz, DJ Williams) 3:58.58

Records: EHT 6-0; Atlantic City 3-4

Girls bowling

ACIT 3, Lindenwold 1: A : Lana Foo 146, 364), Madyson Martin (130, 349), Kayla Chalchi-Hudson (123, 327); L: Joeng So Still (149, 383), Alessandra Huilotl-Tlapanco (129, 301), Sophia Andaya (100, 276)

Records: ACIT 3-4-1; Lindenwold 2-6

Boys bowling

Lindenwold 4, ACIT 0: A: Dwayne Woodard (164, 468); Douglas Golden (157, 437); Dominick Hennings (151, 406); L: Barry Cunningham (195, 480); Jordi Gonzalez (175, 466); Jayden Lopez (181, 441)

Records: ACIT 1-8-1; Lindenwold 3-5