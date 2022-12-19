 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Buena girls basketball beats Oakcrest

Buena Regional High School’s Cami Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Chiefs girls basketball team to a 32-18 win over host Oakcrest on Monday.

Buena (2-1) trailed 10-9 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 16-4 in the third quarter. Adriana Capone added eight points for Buena, and Sophia Ramos-Garcia had six. Mya Inman and Jadarys Morales each contributed three points.

For Oakcrest (0-3), Aminah Mullins scored 13 points and Rosalie Jogno had five.

Boys swimming

Lacey Township 106, Manchester Township 50

At Toms River YMCA, yards

200 Medley Relay: L (Harrison Santarsiero, Jack Hrabal, Kieran McGovern, Casey Simonson) 2:02.48

200 Freestyle: McGovern L2:12.64

200 IM: Todd Poepk M 2:25.36

50 Freestyle: Simonson L 24.82

100 Butterfly: McGovern L 1:02.05

100 Freestyle: Simonson L 53:96

500 Freestyle: Poepk M 5:34.41

200 Freestyle Relay: L (Justin Bradshaw, Julien Aguayo, Luis Acevedo, Nick Faragi) 1:58.00

100 Backstroke: Bradshaw L 1:08.82

100 Breaststroke: Hrabal L 1:17.69

400 Freestyle Relay: L (Simonson, McGovern, Bradshaw, Hrabal) 3:54.52

Records: MT 0-2; Lacey 1-1

