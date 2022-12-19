Buena girls basketball beats Oakcrest

Buena Regional High School’s Cami Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Chiefs girls basketball team to a 32-18 win over host Oakcrest on Monday.
Buena (2-1) trailed 10-9 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 16-4 in the third quarter. Adriana Capone added eight points for Buena, and Sophia Ramos-Garcia had six. Mya Inman and Jadarys Morales each contributed three points.
For Oakcrest (0-3), Aminah Mullins scored 13 points and Rosalie Jogno had five.
Boys swimming
Lacey Township 106, Manchester Township 50
At Toms River YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay: L (Harrison Santarsiero, Jack Hrabal, Kieran McGovern, Casey Simonson) 2:02.48
200 Freestyle: McGovern L2:12.64
200 IM: Todd Poepk M 2:25.36
50 Freestyle: Simonson L 24.82
100 Butterfly: McGovern L 1:02.05
100 Freestyle: Simonson L 53:96
500 Freestyle: Poepk M 5:34.41
200 Freestyle Relay: L (Justin Bradshaw, Julien Aguayo, Luis Acevedo, Nick Faragi) 1:58.00
100 Backstroke: Bradshaw L 1:08.82
100 Breaststroke: Hrabal L 1:17.69
400 Freestyle Relay: L (Simonson, McGovern, Bradshaw, Hrabal) 3:54.52
Records: MT 0-2; Lacey 1-1
