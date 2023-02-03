Jaden DelValle scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Buena Regional High School boys basketball team to a 74-72 overtime victory over LEAP Academy in a nonconference game Thursday.

The Chiefs (5-17) led 51-37 after three quarters, but LEAP Academy outscored Buena 24-10 in the fourth to force the extra period.

JJ Gonzalez scored 23 for Buena. Vincent Dalponte scored eight, Michael Ernst six.

Da'Sean Bennett scored 32 for LEAP Academy (1-15). Khaseem Melvins-Chambliss scored 14, and Marty Shuler added 11.

Hammonton 54, Cedar Creek 43: Kenny Smith led a balanced offense with 15 points for the host Blue Devils (12-7). Tyler Lowe and Nic Johnson each scored 13, and Chris Grier added 10. Azzir Smith-Bey scored two, Bryce Nicholson one. Hammonton led 21-19 at halftime and outscored the Pirates 20-9 in the third quarter.

For Cedar Creek (9-14), Jeffrey Marano scored 16, and Zaire Pilgrim added 11. Joey Wiggins scored nine, Landon Kurz four and Amon McLaughlinthree.

Egg Harbor Twp. 60, Holy Spirit 50: Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 22 to go with six rebounds and four steals for the Eagles (18-4). Keion Elliot scored 16, and Jamil Wilkins added nine. Peyton Smith, Christian Rando and CJ Ford each scored three, and Jake Karp added two.

Emmitt Kane scored 19 for Holy Spirit (7-14). David Legette added 15, and Jayden Llanos added seven. Jordan Coles scored five, and Tahmir Jones and Sean Burns each added two.

Salem 70, Wildwood 40: Alex Daniel scored nine with three rebounds for the Warriors (17-3). Brian Cunniff and Harley Buscham each scored seven, and Ryan Troiano and Jordan Fusik each added six. Troiano added five steals and three rebounds. Anthony Freeman had four rebounds.

Jabez Danzues scored a game-high 22 for Salem.

No. 4 St. Augustine 71, St. Joseph 44: Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 24 for the Wildcats (11-10). Adrian Smith scored seven to go with three rebounds. Aidan Hopson scored six and had three rebounds. Paris Kinsey added five rebounds and scored three. Jared Demara and Will Spross each scored two.

The Hermits (17-4) are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.

ACIT 40, Atlantic City 38: Nasir Tucker scored 11 to go with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jayden Lopez scored 10. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored eight and added eight rebounds. Desi Stroud scored six and had six rebounds. Jameil Quintana scored four. Yamdry Hernandez had five rebounds and scored one.

The Red Hawks led 23-20 at halftime but trailed 30-29 after three quarters. ACIT outscored the Vikings 11-8 in the fourth quarter.

For the Vikings (11-9), Hasanur Freeman led with 15 points, and Nas Turner had 10. Ky Gilliam scored seven, and Tysir Jones added six.

Middle Twp. 68, Wildwood Catholic 39: Bubba McNeil scored 22 for the Panthers (12-9). Jamir McNeil scored 19, Anthony Trombetta 11. Re Ale Basquine added 12 rebounds and scored eight. Landen Hart scored six, and Devon Bock added two. Chase Moore had four rebounds.

The Crusaders fell to 8-15.

Williamstown 65, Millville 62 OT: Donte Smith scored 19 for the Thunderbolts (13-7). Jaden Merrill scored 12, and Raquan Ford added 11. Zyahir Pickett scored 10, and Khalon Foster added five. Jabbar Barriento scored three, and Kevin Rivera added two.

Millville trailed 23-33 at halftime, but outscored Williamstown 17-9 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth to force overtime. The Braves outscored the Thunderbolts 14-8 in OT.

Owen Denton scored a game-high 22 for Williamstown (11-10).

Barnegat 52, Toms River East 49: Jamari Smith scored 15 for the Bengals (8-12). Mason Krey and Shawn Javines each scored 10. Cole Toddings scored nine, and Luke Tortorici, Stephen Griffin, Todd Muhammad and Kyle Greenleaf each added two.

Dylan Russell scored 16 for Toms River East (5-15).