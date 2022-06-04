Buena beats Maple Shade to reach S.J. Group II semis

The Buena Regional High School baseball team built an early three-run lead and was able to hold on to beat Maple Shade 4-3 in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal Saturday.

The Chiefs (19-6), seeded fourth, will host ninth-seeded Woodstown in the semifinals Tuesday. Fifth-seeded Maple Shade fell to 17-3.

Joey Kurtz went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Brandon Strouse singled twice. Tre Carano hit a double, scored and drove in a run. Cole Shover and Charle Saglimbeni each had RBIs.

Brady Betts allowed three runs in five innings, striking out three and earning the victory. Zachary Strouse allowed a hit and a walk over two shutout innings to get the save.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(2) No. 3 Shawnee 4, (7) No. 10 Vineland 0: Xavier Cortez and Benedetto Andreoli each struck out two for the Fighting Clan (20-6), who are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. Michael Pierson went 2 for 2 with a double, run and RBI for the Renegades (22-6), who are No.3 in The Elite 11. Dylan Terwilliger struck out six in five innings and allowed just four hits.

Shawnee will face sixth-seeded Cherokee in the semifinals Tuesday.

(6) Cherokee 5, (14) Millville 3: Wayne Hill hit a two-run home and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs but it was not enough for the 14th-seeded Thunderbolts in this South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Brandon Prince had two RBIs for sixth-seeded Cherokee.

(4) Central Regional 9, (5) Egg Harbor Township 3: The fourth-seeded Golden Eagles scored five in the bottom of the sixth to take control of this South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Fifth-seeded EHT finishes the season 21-7.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(1) Ocean City 2, (8) Absegami 1: Duke McCarron's bases-loaded RBI double gave the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. Ocean City improved to 18-8, and Absegamu fell to 11-12. No other information was available. The top-seeded Red Raiders will face the winner of fifth-seeded Highland Regional and fourth-seeded Cherry Hill West in the semifinals Tuesday.

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(3) Haddon Heights 6, (6) Barnegat 5: Drew Harris hit a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the eighth to propel third-seeded Haddon Heights to this South Jersey Group II quarterfinal win.

