Buena beats Maple Shade to reach S.J. Group II semis

The Buena Regional High School baseball team built an early three-run lead and was able to hold on to beat Maple Shade 4-3 in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal Saturday.
The Chiefs (19-6), seeded fourth, will host ninth-seeded Woodstown in the semifinals Tuesday. Fifth-seeded Maple Shade fell to 17-3.
Joey Kurtz went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Brandon Strouse singled twice. Tre Carano hit a double, scored and drove in a run. Cole Shover and Charle Saglimbeni each had RBIs.
Brady Betts allowed three runs in five innings, striking out three and earning the victory. Zachary Strouse allowed a hit and a walk over two shutout innings to get the save.
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(2) No. 3 Shawnee 4, (7) No. 10 Vineland 0: Xavier Cortez and Benedetto Andreoli each struck out two for the Fighting Clan (20-6), who are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. Michael Pierson went 2 for 2 with a double, run and RBI for the Renegades (22-6), who are No.3 in The Elite 11. Dylan Terwilliger struck out six in five innings and allowed just four hits.
People are also reading…
Shawnee will face sixth-seeded Cherokee in the semifinals Tuesday.
(6) Cherokee 5, (14) Millville 3: Wayne Hill hit a two-run home and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs but it was not enough for the 14th-seeded Thunderbolts in this South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Brandon Prince had two RBIs for sixth-seeded Cherokee.
(4) Central Regional 9, (5) Egg Harbor Township 3: The fourth-seeded Golden Eagles scored five in the bottom of the sixth to take control of this South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Fifth-seeded EHT finishes the season 21-7.
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(1) Ocean City 2, (8) Absegami 1: Duke McCarron's bases-loaded RBI double gave the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. Ocean City improved to 18-8, and Absegamu fell to 11-12. No other information was available. The top-seeded Red Raiders will face the winner of fifth-seeded Highland Regional and fourth-seeded Cherry Hill West in the semifinals Tuesday.
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(3) Haddon Heights 6, (6) Barnegat 5: Drew Harris hit a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the eighth to propel third-seeded Haddon Heights to this South Jersey Group II quarterfinal win.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.