Brody Levin's late TD pass gives Mainland rain-soaked win

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School football team, led by backup quarterback Brody Levin, wrote a dramatic ending to an otherwise sloppy, rain-soaked game with visiting Pleasantville on Friday.

Levin, wide receiver Noah Torres and kicker Brady Panas combined to deliver a fourth-quarter touchdown and extra point that gave Mainland a 7-6 win.

Levin fired a 4-yard touchdown strike to Torres, who caught it deep in the end zone for the tying score at 6-6 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the game. Torres, the holder on the crucial extra point, made a good hold after a low snap, and Panas booted a low liner that went through the uprights for the winning point.

"This is a team that never gives up, no matter what," Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. "Brody came in at quarterback when we needed him. We're fortunate to have him. Noah got open and Brody found him in the end zone. That Noah pulled the big play by putting the ball on the holder on the extra point, and Panas made it. I give all the credit to all our boys. It's great to pull out a game at home. We love to play at home."

Mainland freshman quarterback Jake Meyers left the game with an injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Levin, a slot back and defensive back.