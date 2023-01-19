Bridgeton wins 5th straight game, continues to build identity under new coach

HAMMONTON — The Bridgeton High School girls basketball team finished under .500 the last two seasons, but that streak could end this winter as new coach Tom Zoyac and his Bulldogs are having success.

Adelina Wilks scored a team-leading 20 points Thursday to lead the Bulldogs to their fifth straight win with a 58-38 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game at the Victory Bible Church.

Bridgeton improved to 12-3. St. Joseph fell to 3-5.

“We have a standard as a team and as a coaching staff and we are not lowering the bar for anybody,” Zoyac said. “They understand that and they buy into it. Most of the credit goes to them. They deserve the majority of the credit for the way things have changed and the record we have now.”

The Bulldogs were 11-13 last season and 6-9 in the 2020-21 campaign. The team went 15-11 in 2019-20, but did have a start to that year like they are having now. Before 2019-20, Bridgeton’s last winning season was when it finished 16-10 in 2014-15.

Zoyac considers himself to be a hard worker and enjoys a fast-paced game. The hope is his players emulate that, and so far the Bulldogs have. Bridgeton pressed the entire game Thursday, created turnovers and scored in transition.

Bridgeton led 21-4 after the first quarter following an 18-2 run.

“With the change of the format now, where we are playing every other day, there is not much practice time. My girls come in every day when it’s time to practice and they give me 100%,” Zoyac said. “We have high-intensity and high-energy practices to play the style we want to play.

“That was my philosophy. It seems to be working so far.”

Wilks, who was a freshman last winter, admitted the culture change has been “great.” Wilks said the team is being pushed harder, and the atmosphere is improved at practice and games.

Wilks scored 11 in the first half Thursday to give her team a 33-14 lead at halftime. Clar’nayja Acevedo scored 14 and Imara James added 10.

“We are looking pretty good right now, which is great,” the 15-year-old sophomore Wilks said. “I love this team. We just have to keep working hard.”

In the third quarter, the Wildcats went on a run to cut their deficit to 41-32. The Bulldogs have been starting out well in the first half this season, but the second has been their “Achilles heel,” Zoyac said.

“I don’t know what it is,” the first-year coach said. “I don’t know if we just get complacent or if we are tired because of the energy we play. I don’t know. But the girls have a great ability to preserve and go through things. They deal with my nonsense and they bounce back. Just a really good group of girls.”

Diara McGriff and Ayianna Ridgeway (four each), Jamya Mosley (three), and Jayla Bowman and Theonna Carroll (two each) also scored for the Bulldogs. Bridgeton outscored St. Joseph 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

“If we keep stepping it up, we will be fine,” Wilks said.

St. Joseph was a junior varsity team last season due to low numbers. Playing a varsity schedule this winter, the Wildcats are a very young squad and do not have any seniors.

Juniors Cassidy Perri and Erica Paranzino are main components of the team. Perri scored a game-high 21 on Thursday, including two 3s. Paranzino had five points, and freshman Shyla McLean scored 12.

The Wildcats lost 38-11 to Bridgeton on Dec. 19.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” St. Joseph coach Ryan Staiger said. “They come to practice every day and ready to work, and it’s progressing. … This time around, we showed how much we improved. We gave up more points than last time (St. Joseph played Bridgeton), but this game was at a much faster pace this time.”

After a tough first quarter, the Wildcats made the second and third quarters very competitive. St. Joseph even outscored the Bulldogs 18-14 in the third, and were capitalizing on turnovers and not forcing shots.

The Wildcats continually show improvement, Staiger said. The aim is to get more girls to come out and build the program back to where it was about 15 years ago when it was competitive in the division.

“Right now, we are very young,” Staiger said. “Whatever team we are having this year, we are building again for next year. We are ready to rock and roll next year. What we are building here is exciting. … My goal is to have stability in this program.”