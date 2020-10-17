Bridgeton stuns Atlantic City with wild last couple of minutes

The two-point conversion was only slightly less nutty. The snap was low and skidded along the artificial grass. Richard Mosley picked it up and scrambled to his right.

Just before he stepped out of bounds, he threw to the back of the end zone. Zsa’Yon Price caught it to give Bridgeton a 1-point lead.

“There were multiple people coming at me,” Richard Mosley said. “I got around them. I saw (Price). He was wide open. I just threw it, and he caught it.”

The Vikings gave Bridgeton some anxious moments in the final minute. Junior quarterback Eric Strecker (18 for 29 for 211 yards) drove Atlantic City to the Bridgeton 31. The Bulldogs knocked down a desperation pass to the end zone on the game’s final play.

Only a few fans were allowed in the stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions. But some Bridgeton fans parked their cars on a grassy knoll that overlooked the field. They honked their horns when the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Saturday’s game on a bright sunny fall day was a matchup of teams that have struggled the past few seasons. The Bulldogs finished 1-8 each of the past two seasons but have now won two straight.