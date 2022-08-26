Bridgeton looking to maintain momentum after winning 5 of final 7 games in 2021

Bridgeton High School football coach Steve Lane and his staff must rebuild following the graduations of several leaders from the 2021 team.

The Bulldogs were 6-5 last year. They went 5-2 after losing three of their first four games.

This year, Bridgeton moves into the West Jersey Football League United Division and will go against familiar old Cape-Atlantic League rivals Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest, Mainland Regional, Absegami and Atlantic City.

“We have a ton of young guys, and we need them to be consistent and be leaders,” Lane said. “The majority of our starters from last year are gone. Our goal is to progress every game and consistently get better.”

Bridgeton has a strong line and some talented skill players who should keep the Bulldogs competitive. Lane was an outstanding two-way lineman for Bridgeton (2004-2007).

“I look to our line to absolutely lead us,” Lane said. “We’ll go as far as they take us.”

The linemen, all of whom can play both ways, include Neaveh Morris, Alejandro Vega, Jonathan Harris, Markqwon Mosley, Keni Walker and Antonio Acevedo. Harris and Walker are sophomores.

“Neaveh is a two-time returning conference first-team player,” Lane said. “Alejandro is a small edge rusher who puts it out every game. Jonathan is a defensive tackle who also wants to run the ball for us. He was a jayvee running back last year, and he’s durable.

“Markqwon is a leader. He broke his leg in the last game in the second quarter last year. It was fractured, and I didn’t know it. He continued to play strong on the line, and we won the game (20-0 over Vineland).

“Keni is absolutely the strongest student in the school. He squatted 480 (pounds), but we have to translate that into football. He’s a great student, and he’ll be a Division I athlete. Antonio is working real hard. It’s only his third year even playing football, and he’s one of our strongest and quickest players.”

Another plus for Bridgeton is the return of Angelo Marrero, a senior linebacker/running back who started as a sophomore but was injured last year.

The quarterback likely will be junior Rolando Henry, who was the junior varsity quarterback last year. Lane said Henry is a capable passer and runner. Rian Pritchett is a running back-linebacker. Harris and Pritchett were going for the kicking duties. Wide receiver Michael Brantley is another player moving up from the JV team.

“We want to make it to the playoffs,” Lane said. “We’ll put forth our best effort. We have a good group of seniors who will give it their all.

“Our opponents all have consistent programs, with the same coaching staffs for several years now, and they’ll be prepared. I don’t think we’re playing anyone we haven’t played before.

“We have to be ready to go.”