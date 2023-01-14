 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE FRIDAY

Bridgeton girls basketball picks up CAL United win: Late Friday roundup

  • 0
hslivebasketballholder

Adelina Wilks scored a game-high 25 points to lead Bridgeton High School to a 44-41 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls basketball game Friday.

Jamya Mosley scored five for the Bulldogs (10-3), who trailed 23-19 at halftime. Clar'nayja Acevedo and Imara James each scored four. Dayonna McGriff, Jayla Bowman and Ayianna Ridgeway each added two.

Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 18, including four 3s, for the Caper Tigers (5-5). Hailey Elwell and Brianna Loper each scored nine. Alex Vogt scored five.

No. 9 Middle Twp. 36, Wildwood Catholic 33: Jada Elston scored 15 for the Panthers (11-3), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. McKenzie Palek scored 11, and CC DiMauro and Hannah Cappelletti each scored five. Middle led 19-16 at halftime but trailed 27-25 entering the final quarter. The Panthers went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

Kaci Mikulski scored 12 for the Crusaders (11-2). Carly Murphy scored eight, and Destiny Wallace added six. El McCabe scored five, and Ava Vogdes added two.

Holy Spirit 47, Egg Harbor Twp. 37: Kira Murray scored 16 for the Spartans (8-3). She made three 3s. Sabrina Little scored 11, and Reilly Byrnes added six. Kieran Brewster and Kendall Murphy each scored four. Lauren Cella, Angelina Bell and Hanna Watson each added two. Holy Spirit led 16-15 at halftime.

Kara Wilson scored for the Eagles (7-5). Lyla Brown scored 12, and Averie Harding added six. Mariah Newman scored four, and Lindsay Dodd added two.

Absegami 51, Vineland 30: Reese Downey scored 18, including three 3-pointers, for the Braves (7-5). She added six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Julia Hartman scored 17 and made four 3s. She had five assists and four rebounds. Analise Myles scored six, and Maka Wokocha added four. Kaylynn Blackwell, Allison Osorio and Tife Fadugba each scored two. Osorio added four steals and three rebounds.

Samantha Jones scored eight for the Fighting Clan (4-8). Egypt Owens scored six, and Caroline Guzman added four. Brittany Herbert and Madison Fowlkes (three each) and Thalia Duncan, Lionys Aldoy and Von'Asia Thompson each scored two.

Schalick 35, Buena Reg. 13: Laylah Collins scored five for the Chiefs (3-9). Sophia Ramos-Garcia scored four, Mya Inman and Adriana Capone each added two. For Schalick (3-5), Angeline Chomo scored a game-high 15.

Central Reg. 50, Barnegat 45: Cara McCoy scored 14 for the Bengals (6-7). Emma Thornton scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Riley Fitzpatrick scored 10 anh had five rebounds. Sydney Collins scored four. Olivia Carll and McCoy each had three rebounds.

Kelsey DiMichele scored 17 for Central (9-3).

Boys basketball

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 68, Cape May Tech 26: Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook each scored 16 for the Mustangs (12-1). Keaton Loewenstern scored eight, and Stephen Ordille added seven. Jamie Tyson (six), Rocco Debiaso and Mawali Osunniyi (four each), John Franchini and Collin Kummings (two each) and Chase Camac (one) also scored.

Tyler Dille scored seven for the Hawks (0-10), and Alec Dooley added six. Benjamin Lynch (five), Chance Ginyard and Colin Gery (three each) and Nicholas Boehm (two) also scored.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 70, Holy Spirit 36: Jamil Wilkins scored 15 to go with three rebounds and three assists for the Eagles (10-3). DJ Germann scored 13 and had four assists. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 11 to go with our rebounds and three steals. Keion Elliot scored nine, CJ Ford eight. Jayden Dixon and Christian Rando each scored six, and Jay-Denn Reyes added two.

Khajuan Rosebourough scored 16 for the Spartans (5-7). Rocco Arici scored seven, and Jordan Coles and David Legette each added three. Sean Burns and Jayden Llanos each scored two.

Middle Twp. 63, Wildwood Catholic 48: Re Ale Basquine scored 19 and added 15 rebounds for the Panthers (7-4). Bubba McNeil scored 16, and Anthony Trombetta added 13. Jamir McNeil scored 12 to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Troy Billiris scored three.

Justin Harper scored 17 for the Crusaders (3-10). Jah Walker added 10.

No. 3 St. Augustine 70, St. Joseph 32: The Hermits used a 25-0 run in the second and third quarters to beat the Wildcats. Elijah Brown led the Hermits (10-1) with 21 points. Ethan Fox and Semaj Bethea each scored 12, and Matt Kouser added 10. 

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 10 for the Wildcats (7-5). Will Spross scored nine, and Shamar Cox added six. Devon Theophile had six rebounds and three points. Jared Demara and Aidan Hopson each scored two.

Southern Reg, 47, Toms River North 40: Tom Menegus led host Southern (9-3) with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Pat Gaffney scored 10 to go with three rebounds and four assists. Max DiPietro added six points, four rebounds and five assists. Justin Silva added five points. The Rams trailed 26-13 at halftime but outscored the Mariners 34-16 in the second half.

For Toms River North (8-4), Owen Baker scored 15. Micah Ford and Delani Hyde added 12 and 11, respectively.

Results

Wrestling

Washington Twp. 70, Egg Harbor Twp. 6

106: Colton Hagerty by W forfeit

113: Christian Hoopes W d. Tyler Thomas (3-0)

120: Dylan Hetzel W md. Peter Steed (18-6)

126: Robert DuCoin W p. Xavier Fedeli (2:40)

132: Jackson Hoopes W p. Matthew Dugan (0:40)

138: Tyler Lucia W forfeit

144: Chaz Melton W forfeit

150: Nick Faldetta E p. Raymond McFall (3:06)

157: Justin Hatton W d. Calvin Johnson (2-0)

165: James Henhaffer W forfeit

175: Dan Wilson W p. Reed Orbach (1:00)

190: Andrew Osborn W p. Aiden Seratore (3:18)

215: Nate Leone W forfeit

285: John Stone W p. Marco Florian (0:08)

Point Pleasant Borough 38, No. 8 Lacey Twp. 33

106: Michael DeAngelo P d. Brendan Schuler (6-5)

113: Frankie Burgio P d. Aidan Flynn (11-6)

120: Jared Drewes P p. Ralphael Garcia (1:59)

126: John Downs L p. Owen Brouder (1:15)

132: Aidan Ott L p. Garrett Weiland (3:28)

138: Nate Fletcher P p. Tyler French (1:57)

144: Matt Gauthier L by forfeit

150: Ryan Acquisto P tf. Aidan White (16-0,5:27)

157: Jacob Messano P d. Andrew McLeod (5-0)

165: Tyler Criscuolo P p. Casey Delvecchio (2:49)

175: Jack Thompson P p. Jayden Martins (4:44)

190: Luciano Ferranti L p. Brett Leschinski (3:04)

215: Matt Coon L p. Tanner Hynes (1:12)

285: Brody Sager (LATO) over Braden Pratt (PPB) (Dec 3-2)

Girls swimming

No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 90.5, No. 11 Vineland 79.5

200 Medley Relay: E (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen, Denise Yushan) 2:07.86

200 Freestyle: Lena Luciano V 2:15.00

200 IM: Nguyen E 2:32.63

50 Freestyle: Ava Luciano V 28.70

100 Butterfly: Nguyen E 1:07.11

100 Freestyle: Carlos E 1:01.74

500 Freestyle: Yushan E 4:39.41

200 Freestyle Relay: V (A. Luciano, L. Luciano, Olivia Elliott, Ava Levari) 1:56.50

100 Backstroke: Carlos E 1:08.08

100 Breaststroke: Cornell E 1:17.33

400 Freestyle Relay: E (Julia Latham, Summer DeWitt, Sydney Moore, Carlos 4:16.25

Records: Vineland 5-1; EHT 3-1

Our Lady of Mercy 91, Clearview Reg. 79

200 Medley Relay: O (Izzy Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Gia DiLeonardo, Isabela Valle) 1:51.20

200 Freestyle: Valle O 1:56.23

200 IM: McGlinchey O 2:09.20

50 Freestyle: Rossi O 25.71

100 Butterfly: Lauren Lett C 1:02.00

100 Freestyle:Lett C 55.62

500 Freestyle: Valle O 5:14.07

200 Freestyle Relay: O (Eliza McDonough, Sydney Bickett, Sarah Kern, Reese Hetzer) 1:47.75

100 Backstroke: Rossi O 1:00.39

100 Breaststroke: McGlinchey O 1:06.76

400 Freestyle Relay: O (Valle, Hetzer, Izzy Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey) 3:44.45

Records: Clearview 4-1; OLMA 4-1

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News