Bridgeton girls basketball picks up CAL United win: Late Friday roundup

Adelina Wilks scored a game-high 25 points to lead Bridgeton High School to a 44-41 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls basketball game Friday.

Jamya Mosley scored five for the Bulldogs (10-3), who trailed 23-19 at halftime. Clar'nayja Acevedo and Imara James each scored four. Dayonna McGriff, Jayla Bowman and Ayianna Ridgeway each added two.

Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 18, including four 3s, for the Caper Tigers (5-5). Hailey Elwell and Brianna Loper each scored nine. Alex Vogt scored five.

No. 9 Middle Twp. 36, Wildwood Catholic 33: Jada Elston scored 15 for the Panthers (11-3), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. McKenzie Palek scored 11, and CC DiMauro and Hannah Cappelletti each scored five. Middle led 19-16 at halftime but trailed 27-25 entering the final quarter. The Panthers went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Kaci Mikulski scored 12 for the Crusaders (11-2). Carly Murphy scored eight, and Destiny Wallace added six. El McCabe scored five, and Ava Vogdes added two.

Holy Spirit 47, Egg Harbor Twp. 37: Kira Murray scored 16 for the Spartans (8-3). She made three 3s. Sabrina Little scored 11, and Reilly Byrnes added six. Kieran Brewster and Kendall Murphy each scored four. Lauren Cella, Angelina Bell and Hanna Watson each added two. Holy Spirit led 16-15 at halftime.

Kara Wilson scored for the Eagles (7-5). Lyla Brown scored 12, and Averie Harding added six. Mariah Newman scored four, and Lindsay Dodd added two.

Absegami 51, Vineland 30: Reese Downey scored 18, including three 3-pointers, for the Braves (7-5). She added six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Julia Hartman scored 17 and made four 3s. She had five assists and four rebounds. Analise Myles scored six, and Maka Wokocha added four. Kaylynn Blackwell, Allison Osorio and Tife Fadugba each scored two. Osorio added four steals and three rebounds.

Samantha Jones scored eight for the Fighting Clan (4-8). Egypt Owens scored six, and Caroline Guzman added four. Brittany Herbert and Madison Fowlkes (three each) and Thalia Duncan, Lionys Aldoy and Von'Asia Thompson each scored two.

Schalick 35, Buena Reg. 13: Laylah Collins scored five for the Chiefs (3-9). Sophia Ramos-Garcia scored four, Mya Inman and Adriana Capone each added two. For Schalick (3-5), Angeline Chomo scored a game-high 15.

Central Reg. 50, Barnegat 45: Cara McCoy scored 14 for the Bengals (6-7). Emma Thornton scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Riley Fitzpatrick scored 10 anh had five rebounds. Sydney Collins scored four. Olivia Carll and McCoy each had three rebounds.

Kelsey DiMichele scored 17 for Central (9-3).

Boys basketball

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 68, Cape May Tech 26: Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook each scored 16 for the Mustangs (12-1). Keaton Loewenstern scored eight, and Stephen Ordille added seven. Jamie Tyson (six), Rocco Debiaso and Mawali Osunniyi (four each), John Franchini and Collin Kummings (two each) and Chase Camac (one) also scored.

Tyler Dille scored seven for the Hawks (0-10), and Alec Dooley added six. Benjamin Lynch (five), Chance Ginyard and Colin Gery (three each) and Nicholas Boehm (two) also scored.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 70, Holy Spirit 36: Jamil Wilkins scored 15 to go with three rebounds and three assists for the Eagles (10-3). DJ Germann scored 13 and had four assists. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 11 to go with our rebounds and three steals. Keion Elliot scored nine, CJ Ford eight. Jayden Dixon and Christian Rando each scored six, and Jay-Denn Reyes added two.

Khajuan Rosebourough scored 16 for the Spartans (5-7). Rocco Arici scored seven, and Jordan Coles and David Legette each added three. Sean Burns and Jayden Llanos each scored two.

Middle Twp. 63, Wildwood Catholic 48: Re Ale Basquine scored 19 and added 15 rebounds for the Panthers (7-4). Bubba McNeil scored 16, and Anthony Trombetta added 13. Jamir McNeil scored 12 to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Troy Billiris scored three.

Justin Harper scored 17 for the Crusaders (3-10). Jah Walker added 10.

No. 3 St. Augustine 70, St. Joseph 32: The Hermits used a 25-0 run in the second and third quarters to beat the Wildcats. Elijah Brown led the Hermits (10-1) with 21 points. Ethan Fox and Semaj Bethea each scored 12, and Matt Kouser added 10.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 10 for the Wildcats (7-5). Will Spross scored nine, and Shamar Cox added six. Devon Theophile had six rebounds and three points. Jared Demara and Aidan Hopson each scored two.

Southern Reg, 47, Toms River North 40: Tom Menegus led host Southern (9-3) with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Pat Gaffney scored 10 to go with three rebounds and four assists. Max DiPietro added six points, four rebounds and five assists. Justin Silva added five points. The Rams trailed 26-13 at halftime but outscored the Mariners 34-16 in the second half.

For Toms River North (8-4), Owen Baker scored 15. Micah Ford and Delani Hyde added 12 and 11, respectively.