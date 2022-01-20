Bridgeton beats Atlantic City again: Late Thursday

The Bridgeton High School boys basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to beat Atlantic City 47-41 on Thursday night in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.
A.C. led 27-23 at the half. It was the second win of the season for the Bulldogs against the Vikings.
Jabril Bowman scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-4). DeShawn Mosley scored nine, and Dallas Carper and Damon Jones each added eight. Angel Smith scored six.
Stephan Jones led the Vikings (2-6) with 14 points, and Dylan Culmone added 12. Other scorers for A.C. were Jacque Pridgen-Hill (7), Jai Pridgen-Hill (2) and Jaquel Holmes (1).
Wildwood Catholic Academy 63, Ocean City 59: Azmir Kates scored 19 to lead the Crusaders. Jihir Walker and Justin Harper each scored 12. Other scorers were Raghee Bell (6), Manny Weaver (6), Landon Hart (3), Ryan McGrath (3) and Jimmy Kane (2).
Kori Segich scored a game-high 22 to lead the Red Raiders. Other scorers were Sean Sakers (12), Colin Kondles (8), Omero Chevere (6), Dylon Schlatter (5), Pat Grimley (4), Pat Lonerson.
No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 59, Millville 55: The Hermits, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, jumped out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead. Semaj Bethea led the Hermits (9-0) with 14 points. Ethan Fox scored 13, Elijah Brown had 12, and Jack Schleicher added 11. Ife Okebiorun scored seven, and Gavin Reed added two.
Jabbar Barriento led Millville (8-3) with a game-high 15. Other scorers were Khalon Foster (10, Donte Smith (9), Calem Bowman (8), Jaden Merrill (8), Raquan Ford (3) and Kevin Rivera (2).
No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 49, Lower Cape May Reg. 43: Carlos Lopez led the No. 3 Eagles (12-1) with 22 points. Other scorers were Isaiah Glenn (9), DJ Germann (8), Anthony Colon (4), Jay-Nelly Reyes (4) and Aaron Bullock (2).
Aarchie Lawler scored a game-high 23 for the Caper Tigers (4-9). Jacob Bey scored 15, and Macky Bonner added five.
Middle Twp. 50, Cape May Tech 33: Dylan Delvecchio scored 13 for Tech (3-7). Jared Knights scored eight, Joe'l Hutchinson scored seven, and James Murray added five.
Middle improved to 8-2. No other information was available.
Cumberland Reg. 59, Highland Reg. 46: Ethan Turner scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Colts (2-10). Kavon Bragg-Kent scored 15. Other scorers were Luka Weist (7), Riddel Palmer (6), Kyon Barnes (4), Drew Nakai (3) and Ahmad Smith-Taylor (3).
Matt Bell led Highland (2-8) with 13 points, and Amir Bailey added 10.
Wildwood 59, Pitman 51: Jordan Fusik had 16 points to lead Wildwood (8-4). Ernie Troiano scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Josh Vallese had seven rebounds and scored two. Junior Hans scored 12 and added four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Other scorers were Dom Troiano (8), Zion Hamilton (4), Harley Buscham (3) and Ryan Troiano (3).
Cade Kerr scored a game-high 18 to lead Pitman (5-7). Aiden Ewe added 11, and Elijah Crispin scored eight.
Girls basketball
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 49, Cape May Tech 43: Lexi Sears scored 12, Ashley Nicolichia had 12, and Emonie Taylor added 10 to lead the Pirates (3-6). Other scorers were Jada Hill (7), Nyasia Hill (4), Kileen McNeill (2) and Marissa Massaro (1).
Kennedy Campbell scored a game-high 30 and grabbed 18 rebounds for Cape May Tech (2-4). Hailey Pinto had five points and seven rebounds, Izzy Schmucker scored five, and Alyssa Gery added three points.
Ocean City 66, Holy Spirit 53: Ocean City improved to 6-4, and the Spartans fell to 6-3. No other information was available.
No. 9 Wildwood 85, Pitman 16: Imene Fathi scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seen rebounds to lead the Warriors (8-0), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Macie McCracken scored 19, Emily Little had 16, and Sinaia Stroman-Hills added eight points and 11 rebounds. Other scorers were Mia Cripps (5), Ava Troiano (5), Maya Benichou (4), Siara McGrath Concepcion 2), Abbey Pruszinski (2) and Kaydence Oakley (1). Miya Villari led Pitman (2-8) with six points.
