Bridget Hitchner scores 3, Cumberland Regional beats Overbrook 5-0: Late Friday roundup
Bridget Hitchner scores 3, Cumberland Regional beats Overbrook 5-0: Late Friday roundup

Cumberland Regional High School's Bridget Hitchner scored three goals to help the Colts beat visiting Overbrook 5-0 in girls soccer Friday.

Alee Lorito and Peyton Elwell each added a goal. Laila Williams and Taryn Richie each added two assists, and Melanie Sloan had one. All the scoring came in the first half.

Cumberland upped its record to 5-8.

Madison Klaiss made 12 saves for Overbrook (3-8). 

BOYS SOCCER

Camden Tech 3, Buena Regional 0: Bryan Calderon made it 1-0 in the first half for host Camden Tech (11-3), and Hugo Velasquez and Antonio Jimenez added second-half goals. Buena fell to 8-5-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Creek 2, Egg Harbor Township 1: The host Pirates (13-5) rallied to win 22-25, 25-16 and 25-18.

Lyla Bellino had six kills and 10 service points for Cedar Creek, and Kileen McNeill added five kills, three blocks, two digs and two assists. Tiernan James contributed four kills, six digs, 10 service points and three aces.

Madison Mahieu added four kills and four digs for the Pirates, and Serena Patel added two kills, 11 assists and seven service points. Gianna Cox had 10 digs and seven service points, and Lily Mathis contributed six digs.

 

Girls tennis

Cedar Creek 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles-Jenna Crawford d. Macey Valtri 6-0, 6-1; Julia Flynn d. Cassidy Ross 6-4, 6-4; Angellia Wyld d. Cathryn Gallagher 7-6 (12-10), 0-6, 10-2.

Doubles-Rebecca Einwechter-Phoebe Kershenblatt d. Danielle Curay-Mel Torres 6-1, 6-1; Clarabella Couch-Janavi Vadnerker d. Madeline Price-Bridget Dougherty 6-2, 6-2.

Records-Holy Spirit 3-13; CC 10-8.

Ocean City 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles-Alexis Allegretto d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Catherine Stempin d. Abigail Mendieta 6-0, 6-0; Charis Holmes d. Lisett Cruz 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles-Haley Khan-Taylor Pontari d. Paulina Santiago-Maria Shelton 6-2, 6-0; Grace Gehman-Chloe Howard d. Destiny Hughes-Jacelyn Perez 6-4, 6-0.

Records-O.C. 15-6; Bridgeton 0-15.

