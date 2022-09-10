Bridget Hitchner, Julie DiFilippantonio lead Cumberland to 2-0 win in season opener: Roundup

Bridget Hitchner and Julie DiFilippantonio each scored a first-half goal to lead Cumberland Regional High School to a 2-0 victory over Highland Regional in a season-opening Tri-County Conference girls soccer game Friday.

Taryn Richie and Grace Frazer each had an assist. Gianna Capelli made seven saves for the shutout.

Mia Aquilino had 11 saves for the Tartans.

Clayton 6, Wildwood 1: Kelsey Thomas scored three goals and got one assist for Clayton in the season opener for both Tri-County Conference teams.

Kaydence Oakley scored for the Warriors. Isabella Gourley made six saves, Alana Gannon three.

Pilgrim Academy 3, Buena Reg. 1: Pilgrim scored twice in the second half to win the season opener for both teams.

Mya Inman scored for Buena, with an assist from Maria Mazzoni. Jadarys Morales made 20 saves for the Chiefs. Pilgrim outshot Buena 20-8.

Girls volleyball

Lower Cape May Reg. 2 Middle Twp.: The Caper Tigers won the Cape-Atlantic League match 25-16, 25-9.

Jewels Frederick and Mariah Klinger each served seven aces in the win. Renata Reisenberg added five. Ariel Calfina contributed three digs, and Alyssa Ferrante had two kills.

ACIT 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The RedHawks won by taking the last two sets 25-23, 25-23 after dropping the first set 25-19. It was the season opener for both Cape-Atlantic League teams. No further information was provided.

No. 4 Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The Rams opened their season with a 25-17, 25-20 win in a Shore Conference match on the Golden Eagles' court.

Jordyn Hamlin led Southern, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, with seven kills and four aces. She and Christina Caiazzo each had one block. Molly Regulski had 14 assists and 10 service points.

Madison Lenox had four kills, four aces and five digs for Central (0-2).