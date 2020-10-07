 Skip to main content
Brianna Gazzara lifts Hammonton to 2-1 win over EHT
Brianna Gazzara lifts Hammonton to 2-1 win over EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Hammonton High School field hockey team only had one shot on net in the first half of its season opener Wednesday.

That first-quarter blast resulted in a goal.

The Blue Devils, which rejoined the Cape-Atlantic League this year, also played solid defense — stopping 10 of 11 Egg Harbor Township’s shots.

That early dominance pleased Hammonton first-year coach Lauren Frazier. And winning was an added bonus.

Brianna Gazzara scored with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in regulation to lead the Blue Devils to a 2-1 victory over EHT in a CAL North Region game.

Gabriella Gherardi had the assist.

“It was so exciting,” said Gazzara, 15, of Hammonton. “I had a rush through my body. I was so happy for the team because we all played so well. It just felt great to get that goal and break the tie.”

The sophomore forward and midfielder said when the ball came her way and was set up perfectly in front of the cage, she knew she had to score.

“If I didn’t, I would feel so guilty,” Gazzara said. “I’m just so happy.”

Hammonton midfielder Olivia Osborne scored off an assist from forward Anna Dankel with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter to make it 1-0.

The Blue Devils continued to bring the heat defensively in the second half, holding the Eagles to just two shots on net as opposed to 10 in the opening half.

It was a great way to start their journey again in the CAL.

“We are extremely excited to be back in the CAL,” Frazier said. “There is some great hockey in the CAL. So, we are very happy to be back.

“The CAL has wonderul competition. Actually, I think South Jersey has some of the best field hockey competition in the state. So, any conference you enter, there’s going to completion. But we are happy to be back in the CAL.

Gazzara agreed.

“It’s great,” she said. “There’s some great competition.”

Hammonton had only four shots on net. But the Blue Devils made the most of every opportunity. The team had seven penalty corners.

Frazier teaches her team to play with urgency on each and every play, which was shown Wednesday.

Hammonton goalie Sophia Grasso made 12 saves.

“The girls played nervous hockey, but the girls never gave up,” Frazier said. “I’m thankful for that. But it felt good to win in the CAL, especially to win against a good program like EHT. It was a big win for them. I’m really proud of my girls.”

For EHT (0-1), Kylie Elwell scored off an assist from Ella Seymar late in the second quarter to tie the game. Sarah McGinnis made two saves.

EHT defenders only allowed Hammonton four shots on net. The Eagles had 13 shots on net

“I thought we did a pretty good job defensively,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “Our issues (Wednesday) were not finishing on the offensive end. We had other scoring opportunities but just didn’t capitalize on them. It was unfortunate. But we’ll see them later on in the year (Nov. 9 at Hammonton). Hopefully we are on the other side of the column that time.”

The Eagles celebrated senior day Wednesday before the game, which some programs have been doing earlier rather than near the end of the season due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a possibility of postponement.

EHT has 10 seniors on its team.

All played in the first quarter Wednesday

“I was happy we did as well as we did in the first quarter so we could honor them,” said Troster, who added her team plays Hammonton each season in a scrimmage and is also happy to have them in the CAL.

“We fought to the very end, but Hammonton is always tough.”

Hammonton;1 0 0 1–2

Egg Harbor Twp.;0 1 0 0–1

Goals— Osborne, Gazzara H; Elwell EHT

Goalies— Grasso (12) H; McGinnis(2) EHT

Records— Hammonton 1-0; EHT 0-1.

Brianna Gazzara headshot

Hammonton field hockey player Brianna Gazzara

