Brianna Gazzara lifts Hammonton to 2-1 win over EHT

The Blue Devils continued to bring the heat defensively in the second half, holding the Eagles to just two shots on net as opposed to 10 in the opening half.

It was a great way to start their journey again in the CAL.

“We are extremely excited to be back in the CAL,” Frazier said. “There is some great hockey in the CAL. So, we are very happy to be back.

“The CAL has wonderul competition. Actually, I think South Jersey has some of the best field hockey competition in the state. So, any conference you enter, there’s going to completion. But we are happy to be back in the CAL.

Gazzara agreed.

“It’s great,” she said. “There’s some great competition.”

Hammonton had only four shots on net. But the Blue Devils made the most of every opportunity. The team had seven penalty corners.

Frazier teaches her team to play with urgency on each and every play, which was shown Wednesday.

Hammonton goalie Sophia Grasso made 12 saves.