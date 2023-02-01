Brianee Edwards' double-double sends Millville past ACIT: Late Tuesday roundup

Brianee Edwards scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Millville High School girls basketball team to a 46-39 over Atlantic County Institute of Technology in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

Millville led 34-11 at halftime, but ACIT outscored the Thunderbolts 28-12 in the second half to make it close. The win was Millville's second straight.

Brooke Joslin scored 15 and added five assists for the Thunderbolts (4-13). Camyre Allen scored seven, and Emma Megines added four. Jaylynn Jones and Ankayza Sanchez-Latimer each scored two.

Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored 19 for the Red Hawks (2-16). Alani White scored eight, and Brianna Casiano added seven. Zion Stewart and Veronica Rodriguez each scored two, and Chayley Williams added one.

Hammonton 53, Holy Spirit 49: Emma Peretti scored a team-leading 21 to go with 21 rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-9). Giada Palmieri scored 13. Shamaya Simola scored 12 and added six rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Ava Divello had 12 rebounds, seven blocks and five points. Kiley Kozlowski added nine rebounds and scored two. Angelina Virelli scored two.

Sabrina Little scored 21 for the Spartans (14-5). Kira Murray scored 10, and Hanna Watson added five. Kieran Brewster and Ava Catona (four each), Kendall Murphy (three) and Cece Bell (two) also scored.

No. 9 Ocean City 45, Our Lady of Mercy 37: Avery Jackson scored a game-high 12 for the visiting Red Raiders (16-4), ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. Madelyn Adamson scored 11. Ayanna Morton and Maddy Monteleone each scored six, and Tori Vliet added four. Monteleone added four steals. Callie Smith scored three, and McKenna Chisholm added two. Naomi Nnewihe had 10 rebounds, four steals and one point.

Ocean City trailed 17-16 at halftime and outscored OLMA 29-20 in the second half.

Madelynn Bernhardt led the Villagers (11-8) with 10 points and had four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Savannah Prescott and Angelina Dragone each scored eight. Dragone added five rebounds, and Prescott had three. Eriana Fedee and Drew Coyle each scored four. Coyle added two assists and two steals. Sophia Sacco scored three to go with three rebounds and two steals.

Bridgeton 43, Oakcrest 13: Adelina Wilks scored 11 to go with seven steals and three rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-3). Jamya Mosley scored 10 and had five steals. Imara James scored nine and grabbed seven rebounds. Ayianna Ridgeway (four), Theonna Carroll (three) and Dayonna McGriff, Rickelle Harris and Diara McGriff (two each) also scored.

Aminah Mullins scored seven for Oakcrest (0-13). Saniyah Boynes scored four.

Cape May Tech 37, Buena Reg. 28: Emma Drumm scored 12 for the Hawks (5-8). Samantha Kretschmer scored 10, and Hayli Estes added seven. Kretschmer, Drumm and Amanda Daino each had seven rebounds. Daino scored four, and Marley Wetzel and Alyssa Grey each added two. Grey had eight rebounds and four assists. The Chiefs fell to 5-12