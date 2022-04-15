Bri Robinson, Mia Slick help Middle edge Mainland 10-9

LINWOOD — A common theme emerged after the Middle Township-Mainland Regional girls lacrosse game Friday.

Middle coach Tina Prickett and seniors Bri Robinson and Mia Slick described their game against Mainland as a dogfight. The teams are among the best in the Cape-Atlantic League and typically deliver close games when they meet.

Robinson scored six goals and Mia Slick made her 400th career save as the Panthers earned an intense 10-9 victory over the Mustangs in a nondivision game that started at 11 a.m. Middle improved to 4-2. Mainland fell to 4-3.

"For the past four years, it has been back-and-forth between us and Mainland," Robinson said. "It's usually we win by one, or they win by one. They win by 10, we win by 10. It's a dogfight every time we come up here and they come down to us. So, just to be able to come up here and win, it's incredible."

Last season, Middle defeated Mainland 13-12 in the first matchup but lost 18-8 at home. It was a loss the Panthers did not forget, especially Slick, who entered the game with 395 saves.

On Friday, she made 18 saves, including some big stops late in the second half. But her main goal was not necessarily reaching the milestone Friday.

"I wanted to go out on a win, and 400 was just a bonus," said Slick, noting the teams aren't in the same division anymore and might not see each other again. "It was just a really good game from me to the midfield to the attack. We all just meshed and had the energy straight from the get-go."

Middle led 6-4 at halftime.

Mainland sophomore Lani Ford scored to cut the deficit to 6-5. Robinson scored her fourth of the game for a 7-5 lead. But the Mustangs' Avery Notaro and Julianna Medina scored to tie the game. Middle kept its composure and scored three straight — two from Robinson and one from senior Jada Nagle.

Jane Meade and Ford scored for the Mustangs to cap the scoring with 6 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in regulation. Mainland tried to make a comeback, but the Panthers' defense made some big plays, including caused turnovers, late in the game.

"Mainland-Middle is always a really, really good game. It always could go either way," said Prickett, who noted the Panthers' 14-12 loss to Holy Spirit on April 5 "shook us in the right way and was beneficial and a wake up call. … It comes down to who messes up the least, who works the hardest. That all contributes. You control what you can control."

Goals come fast in lacrosse, and not even a large lead is safe, "especially against a team like Mainland," Prickett said. Last year in their win against Mainland, the Panthers were down eight goals and ended up winning.

"It's going to be a dogfight with this team no matter what," she said.

Ford finished with three goals for Mainland. Walcoff and Notaro each had two. Medina added two assists. Kylie Kurtz made eight saves. Mainland coach Kelly Klever told her players at halftime that "they needed to rise" because "these are the type of games you want as a competitor."

Mainland did start the second half strong and tied the game and later scored the final two goals but just came up short.

"Every time we play Middle, we know it is going to be a fight," Klever said. "They are a great program, and they have some great lacrosse players. They are full of hustle and heart, the same way we are. So, it is always a fun game

Robinson scored the first goal of the game, and the Mustangs' Ford soon tied it 1-1. Middle's Abbie Teefy, Maddyn McAnaney and Robinson each scored to make it 4-1. Mainland's Charlotte Walcoff scored twice and Avery Notaro once to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Robinson scored three in each half.

Prickett said she could pick out something each player did well Friday. The game was a "total team effort," Prickett said.

"I'm really proud," Robinson, 18, said. "This was a really big win. Everyone was a big help. … It was a great team win."

Added Slick, "They are the best teammates I've ever played with."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

