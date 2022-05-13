 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

Brett Nabb's OT goal wins it for Middle boys lacrosse: Late Thursday roundup

Middle Township High School's Brett Nabb scored the winning goal in overtime as the Panthers boys lacrosse team beat visiting Barnegat 10-9 in a nonconference game Thursday.

Austin Shagren made 15 saves for the Panthers. Middle (7-9) led 8-3 after three quarters, but the Bengals (9-7) outscored the Panthers 6-1 in the fourth to force overtime.

Matthew Frame led Middle with four goals. Tommy Shagren scored three. Greg Hypnowski contributed two goals and two assists. Nabb had eight ground balls, two goals and an assist. Justin Linhares scored twice. Isiah Carr-Wing had eight ground balls and won seven of 12 faceoffs. Tommy Shagren added three assists.

Ryan Roscoe and Danny Brady each had three ground balls.

Robert Sawicki and Bryan Snowden each scored three for the Bengals. Aidan Reiser scored two, had an assist and won five of eight faceoffs. Kurt Bonin added two assists. Luke Tortorici scored once. Seth Freiwald had an assist. Lucas Holland made 12 saves.

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal

(4) Christian Brothers Academy 8, (5) Southern Reg. 3: Fifth-seeded CBA improved to 11-6. For visiting fourth-seeded Southern (12-2), Jack Kolbe scored twice, Joey DeYoung had one goal and Ryan Sininsky added an assist. Southern goalie Tyler Sininsky made 12 saves. The Rams are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11

Baseball

No. 1 St. Augustine 6, Hammonton 2: Cole Frye went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Hermits (17-1), the top-ranked team in The Elite 11. Sophomore pitcher Matt Kouser pitched four innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. Kyle Neri went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Ryan Taylor scored two runs. Ryan Weingartner had two RBIs. Austin Sofran hit a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Lukas Guerrier went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run for Hammonton (9-10). Matt McAleer had an RBI. Gavin West scored.

Bridgeton 10, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Jorge Valentin went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and run for the Bulldogs (4-11). Marshon Green went 2 for 2 with three runs. Dwyane Small went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Camaron Dunkle scored twice. Erick Torres doubled and drove in two. Camaron Dunkle pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Hunter Ray drove in Kyle Satt for the Caper Tigers (4-13). David Brown struck out three in three innings. Ryan Pew had two strikeouts.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 16, ACIT 6: Jason Salsbery had three RBIs and scored two for the Eagles (14-6), who are ranked eighth in The Elite 11. Tristin Trivers had two RBIs and scored two. Braeden Thies, Sammy Feinstein and Max Coan each had two RBIs. Peyton Smith scored two and drove in one. Donovan Gevers struck out four in three innings. Joey Velardi and Lawson McIntosh each struck out three.

Carmine Sausto had three RBIs for ACIT (5-11). Logan Ruga and Josh Witmer each scored two. Kostya Yakita drove in two. Sean Kellerman and Wilfredo Lugo each had an RBI. Ruga pitched three innings and struck out three.

No. 11 Ocean City 10, Oakcrest 0: O.C.'s Evan Taylor pitched six innings and gave up one hit, with two walks and five strikeouts. Dante Edwardi pitched one inning, allowed one hit and struck out two. The visiting Red Raiders (13-6), No 11 in the Elite 11, had 14 hits. Colin Thompson went 4 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Dylan Oliver was 3 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs, and Shawn Repetti went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Jack Hoag added a double, a run and two RBIs, and Edwardi was 1 for 2 with three runs.

For the Falcons (7-12), Joel Thompson had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases, and Tony Petrongolo had a hit.

Vineland 19, Atlantic City 1: Anthony Rakotz homered, tripled, had three RBIs and scored three for the Fighting Clan (11-5), who scored 10 in the first inning. Enzo Descalzi had three RBIs and scored twice. Yoan Feliz and Donny Gomez each added two RBIs and two runs. David Ortiz and Justin Morris each had two RBIs and scored once. Lucas Garton struck out seven in four innings.

Vince Conroy had six strikeouts for Atlantic City (2-17). Drew Storr drove in Anthony Totoro.

