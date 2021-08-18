Breaking: Tom Feraco steps down as Middle Township boys basketball coach

Tom Feraco says his heart will always be with Middle Township High School.
He just won’t be on the sidelines anymore as the Panthers boys basketball coach. Feraco, 63, stepped down as coach Wednesday.
“I’m a Middle guy,” he said. “I just can’t give what I used to give.”
Feraco is one of the top coaches in New Jersey high school basketball history. He led the Panthers to three state titles during his two stints as coach.
"He is one of the most dynamic people I have ever been around in coaching and education," Middle Township superintendent Dave Salvo said. "Even though coach Feraco won't be roaming the sidelines, he will be involved in various school initiatives. He's a special coach and even better person. He will always be a Panther."
In addition to the three state championships, Feraco led the Panthers to nine South Jersey championships.
Feraco coached Middle from 1981-2016. He returned and coached from 2019-21. He finishes with a career record of 733-270.
The 1992-93 Panthers may be the greatest team in CAL history. They finished 30-3 and are the only CAL boys team to ever reach the Tournament of Champions final. Middle won at least 20 games 21 times, including 14 straight seasons from 1987-2002.
The Panthers finished 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season. Feraco said COVID-19 and the issues it caused for multiple high school sports teams had nothing to do with his decision. The Middle boys basketball team appears to have promising future. The program features several talented underclassmen.
“You can see that the group coming up does have some promise,” Feraco said, “especially at the guard spot.”
But Feraco said the grind of coaching basketball combined with helping run family-owned liquor stores just proved to be too much.
"You hit an age when you just don't have the same strength and endurance," he said. "You're never out of the grind with basketball."
Feraco praised Middle's current administration of Salvo, principal George West and athletic director Sharon Rementer.
"That's the dream team right there," Feraco said.
Feraco also thanked his family, the former Middle players and all his assistant coaches.
"They made it easy on me," he said.
Feraco was a standout player at Wildwood Catholic, scoring nearly 1,200 points and graduating in 1976. He then played in college at Franklin & Marshall in Pennsylvania. He was 21 when then-Middle Township Superintendent Theodore Johnson hired him as the boys basketball coach in 1981.
Feraco missed part of the 2013-14 season after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. He is involved with prostate cancer support groups today.
Check back for more on this developing story
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.