Breaking: Tom Feraco steps down as Middle Township boys basketball coach

Tom Feraco says his heart will always be with Middle Township High School.

He just won’t be on the sidelines anymore as the Panthers boys basketball coach. Feraco, 63, stepped down as coach Wednesday.

“I’m a Middle guy,” he said. “I just can’t give what I used to give.”

Feraco is one of the top coaches in New Jersey high school basketball history. He led the Panthers to three state titles during his two stints as coach.

"He is one of the most dynamic people I have ever been around in coaching and education," Middle Township superintendent Dave Salvo said. "Even though coach Feraco won't be roaming the sidelines, he will be involved in various school initiatives. He's a special coach and even better person. He will always be a Panther."

In addition to the three state championships, Feraco led the Panthers to nine South Jersey championships.

Feraco coached Middle from 1981-2016. He returned and coached from 2019-21. He finishes with a career record of 733-270.