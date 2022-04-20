Brandon Sharkey's RBI triple leads Mainland past Middle: Roundup

Brandon Sharkey tripled in Sam Wood in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Mainland Regional High School baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.

The Panthers (4-6) scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game. Sharkey's RBI gave the Mustangs (6-1) the lead and capped the scoring.

Noah Meyers earned the win in relief, striking out two. Sharkey struck out two in the seventh to earn the save.

Will Hoover struck out nine in five innings for Mainland, which is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Both teams had four hits.

For Middle, Ryan Gallagher hit a three-run homer. Owen Hall singled in two.

ACIT 19, Winslow Twp. 0: Pat Urmson had three RBIs and scored once for the Red Hawks (4-4). Sean Kellerman scored four runs and drove in one. Angel Mojica and Carmine Sausto each scored three and had two RBIs. Wilfredo Lugo scored three runs, Kostya Yakita two. Brady Walk and Lugo each struck out four.

Winslow fell to 0-4.

Softball

Barnegat 14, Jackson Liberty 4: The Bengals (3-4) scored six in each of the third and fourth innings. Gabriella Giaconia tripled, had three RBIs and scored twice for Bengals. Charlotte Loutas scored three. Julianna Cannizzaro drove in three and singled twice. Michelle Watts, Avalyn Leach and A.J. Kappmeier each had an RBI. Jamison Hogan struck out 10 in six innings.

Jackson Liberty fell to 1-6.

ACIT 11, Holy Spirit 8: The Red Hawks (3-3) scored six in the bottom of the third and four in the fourth to take a 10-7 lead. Lola Sarni hit three singles and scored two for ACIT. Ella Feehan had two RBIs. Sophia Philippou and Gianna Gonzalez each scored two. Maura Furst pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Alex Graffius homered for the Spartans (1-5). Lily Hagan doubled, had two RBIs and scored two. Gianna Bayard singled twice.

Atlantic City, 15 Middle Twp. 5: For the Vikings (3-5), freshman Nelly Sosa pitched her second complete game of the season. She struck out seven. Nana Suarez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and scored three. Kendra Levine had three hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Mia Marota went 2 for 2 with, drove in two and scored twice.

Juliet Thompson homered and scored three for the Panthers (3-6). Grace Thompson, Emma Messer and Alexis Yaeckel each had an RBI. Brynn Brophy struck out three in four innings.

Manchester Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Megan Trettin drove in Kaydence Arleth for the Wildcats (5-4). Arleth and Hannah Theuret each doubled. Arianna Loftus, Halie Giberson and Brianna Petrone each singled. Loftus and Elianna Meola each struck out three. For Manchester (3-6), Caitlin Lynch pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

