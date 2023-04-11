Brandon Loper scored a game-high seven goals and had two assists Monday to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 15-2 victory over West Deptford in a nonconference game.

Taj Turner contributed four assists and three goals for the Caper Tigers (3-0). Gavin Hill added two goals and had three faceoff wins. Macky Bonner had four assists and scored once. Jackson Brown, Carson Hughes and Jake Robson each scored once. Zac Castellanos won six faceoffs. Quinten Hagan made one save.

David Wright had 14 saves for West Deptford (0-3).

Girls lacrosse

West Deptford 14, Mainland Reg. 5: The host Eagles (3-0) led 7-3 at halftime and pulled away. Jaci Gismondi scored six goals and added two assists, and Michaela Scirrotto had three goals and two assists. Madison Warlow recorded the win with six saves.

For Mainland (1-2), Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored two goals, and Lani Ford had one. Kylie Kurtz made nine saves.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Randolph 1: The Rams (5-0) rallied to win with scores of 22-25, 25-12 and 25-17. Angelo Addiego led Southern with 25 assists, 11 service points and nine digs. Lucas Kean added 15 kills, 12 service points ad eight digs. Jack McKenna had 14 digs and 10 kills.

Kevin Tinio had 21 assists for Randolph (2-3).

Softball

Toms River South 3, Southern Reg. 2: Southern led 2-1 with a run in the fifth inning, but host Toms River South (4-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. Delaine Wilkinson had a double and two singles and three RBIs for the Indians. Winning pitcher Kaitlynn Bonilla gave up five hits, walked three and struck out two.

For Southern (2-2), Madison Groschel-Klein went 2 for 3. Leah Morrin was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Talia Duralek went 1 for 2 with a run. Rams pitcher Emily Evans went 4 2/3 innings, gave up six hits and three runs, struck out three and walked three.

Pitman 24, Lower Cape May Reg.11: Jessica Bretz went 2 for 2 for host Pitman (4-0) with a home run, a double, four runs and five RBIs. Angelina Lindner was 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs and six RBIs. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Lower Cape May (0-4) scored four runs in the third inning and six in the fourth.

Boys tennis

Middle Twp. 5, Schalick 0

Singles: Simon Hardin d. Jayson Cagle 6-0, 6-0; Justin Wen d. Chris Soyring 6-0, 6-0; Markos Sakoulas d. George Gould 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline d. Conor O'Toole-David Santana 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Queen-Tommy Barber d.Rocky Monticolo-Jesus Espinoza 6-0, 6-0

Records: Middle 3-1; Schalick 0-4