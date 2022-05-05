Braeden Thies HR gives EHT dramatic Diamond Classic win

Braeden Thies hit a three-run, two-out, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 4-2 win over Cherry Hill West in the first-round of the 48th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on Thursday afternoon.

The sixth-seeded Eagles trailed 2-1 when the bottom of the sixth began. No. 11 seed Cherry Hill West had taken a one-run lead in the top of the sixth on Ben Garino’s two-out, two-run single.

EHT started its rally with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Jason Salsbery walked and Ryan Suthard (2 for 2) followed with a single to center field to put runners at first and second.

After a strikeout for the inning’s second out, Thies stepped to the plate. The junior began Thursday 5 for 16 with two doubles and two RBIs. Thies pulled a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run home run.

Sophomore pitcher Lawson McIntosh threw all seven innings to earn his first varsity win. He struck out five and allowed four hits. Joey Velardi was 2 for3 with a run scored and three stolen bases for EHT.

EHT (12-4) will meet third-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Cherry Hill West;000 002 0 -2 4 1

Egg Harbor Township;001 003 x-4 6 0

WP. McIntosh

LP. Casdia

