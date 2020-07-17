OCEAN CITY — The BPC Spartans baseball team, with players from Holy Spirit High School, pulled away to beat Ocean City 13-4 on Thursday night to win the Ocean City Region of the Last Dance World Series.
Holy Spirit shortstop Stephen Petrosh hit a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to put his team up for good at 4-2. The Spartans scored four runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.
BPC Spartans went 3-0 in the region tournament and became one of 32 teams statewide to advance to next week's single-elimination round. BPC will play Williamstown on Tuesday at a yet to be determined site.
BPC stands from Baseball Performance Center, which sponsored the team and bought its uniforms. The 222-team statewide tournament is not an official high school event.
"Ours was definitely a tough region, with all teams that we play in our league," Holy Spirit coach Steve Normane said. "To go 3-0 is an accomplishment. We don't really know what's next, but we'll get to play in a minor league park, which is good for the team."
The Last Dance World Series gave many of the teams in the state a chance to play after the spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spartans third baseman Brandon Castellini, a graduated senior, had a hit, a sacrifice fly and a run.
"It really hit home when I found out we were doing this tournament," said Castellini, an 18-year-old Vineland resident. "This is the last go-round. We got a second chance to play and had to make the most of it."
Petrosh's two-run homer to right field seemed to propel Spirit to the win.
"It felt great to play the first game (a win over ACIT on Tuesday) and it felt great tonight," said Petrosh, a 17-year-old rising senior from Egg Harbor City. "It feels even better to win the bracket and be moving on."
Center fielder Trevor Cohen went 4 for 5 with four RBIs.
"it feels great to have a good night hitting," said Cohen, a 16-year-old rising junior from Brigantine. "I felt we had a chance to win the bracket."
Also for Spirit, left fielder and leadoff man CJ Egrie went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Right fielder Shane Solari was 2 for 5.
Ocean City scored twice in the bottom of the second inning to tie it, and added two runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-4.
