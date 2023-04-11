The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team beat visiting Jackson Liberty 2-0 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (2-1) won by set scores of 25-17, 25-15.
Dan Brunke led Pinelands with 22 assists to go with eight service points and five digs. Brogan Duelly added 11 kills. Ryan McCorry had 10 service points, seven digs and three aces. Ethan Woods added six kills and three digs.
Jackson Liberty fell to 1-2.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Southern Reg. 1: The host Raiders (4-0) won with scores of 25-23, 22-25 and 25-13.
Tim Ennis led Scotch Plains-Fanwood with 16 kills and had 11 digs, 11 service points and three aces. Zach Chungs had a team-high 20 digs, and Nicholas Schmidt led with 35 assists. Jeremy Zimmerman added 11 kills and eight digs.
People are also reading…
St. Augustine 2, Hammonton 0: The Hermits (1-2) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-17. Sebastian Pangia had four kills for the Blue Devils (2-2). Brandon Chainey added nine assists. Hector Feliciano fnished with four digs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.