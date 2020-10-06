Boys soccer roundup: Drew Tarr scores for Ocean City in win over Middle

Drew Tarr scored in the 78th minute to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

Nick Chiccarine had the assist.

Ocean City controlled the ball for about 85% of the game, coach Aaron Bogushefsky said, and had some opportunities to score much earlier. Bogushefsky was pleased with his team’s ability to fight and finish strong.

Kyle Plenn made four saves for the Red Raiders (2-0).

Brandin Scarpa had nine saves for Middle (0-1-1).

Vineland 3,

Buena Reg. 1

David Fanucci scored twice for the Fighting Clan (1-0). David Singer had two assists and one goal. Eoghan Edgar added an assist. Jacob Markizon made four saves.

For Buena (0-1), John Blasburg scored in the second half.

Lower Cape May Reg. 7,

Wildwood Catholic 0

The Caper Tigers, who improved to 2-0, scored four first-half goals en route to the shutout victory. The Crusaders fell to 0-2. No further information was available.