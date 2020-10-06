Boys soccer roundup: Drew Tarr scores for Ocean City in win over Middle

Drew Tarr scored in the 78th minute to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Nick Chiccarine had the assist.
Ocean City controlled the ball for about 85% of the game, coach Aaron Bogushefsky said, and had some opportunities to score much earlier. Bogushefsky was pleased with his team’s ability to fight and finish strong.
Kyle Plenn made four saves for the Red Raiders (2-0).
Brandin Scarpa had nine saves for Middle (0-1-1).
Vineland 3,
Buena Reg. 1
David Fanucci scored twice for the Fighting Clan (1-0). David Singer had two assists and one goal. Eoghan Edgar added an assist. Jacob Markizon made four saves.
For Buena (0-1), John Blasburg scored in the second half.
Lower Cape May Reg. 7,
Wildwood Catholic 0
The Caper Tigers, who improved to 2-0, scored four first-half goals en route to the shutout victory. The Crusaders fell to 0-2. No further information was available.
Hammonton 4,
Atlantic Tech 1
Carter Bailey and Thomas Dawson each scored once and had an assist for the Blue Devils (1-1). Gavin West and Mariano Perez-Ramos each scored once. Francisco Jimenez had an assist. Jake Fisher made six saves.
The Red Hawks fell to 0-2.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
DJ Edinger scored and had an assist for the Lions (2-0-1). Kody Besser also scored. Anthony Leporino made nine saves.
For Manchester (1-1-1), Keith Fallon made 10 saves.
St. Augustine 5,
Millville 0
Casey Urbaczewski, Aidan Davis, Michael Whiteman, Matt Lisa and Shane Clancy each scored for the Hermits (1-0). Declan Davis, Ethan Torpey and Mason Cassady each had an assist.
Millville fell to 0-1-1
Mainland Reg. 2,
Absegami 1
Joey Cino and Brett Batohie each scored for the Mustangs (2-0). Jacob Weeks and Cooper McKinney each had an assist. Jeff Thomas made five saves.
Nicholas Calambas scored for the Braves (1-1). Kyle Askins assisted. Ryan Kopervis made 11 saves.
From Monday
Wildwood 3,
Clayton 2
Owen Oakley, Josh Vallese and Elder Gonzales each scored for the Warriors (1-1). Oakley and Erubey Sanchez each had an assist. Seamus Fynes made 20 saves.
For Clayton (1-1), William Fooks scored and had an assist. Jose Marinero also scored. Kadircan Akili had an assist. Luke Koenig made nine saves.
