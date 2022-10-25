 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys, girls soccer sectional playoffs matchups announced

102522-pac-spt-ocean

A scene from the Mainland Regional-Ocean City high school girls soccer game for the CAL Tournament championship Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Carey Stadium.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team received the second seed in the South Jersey Group III playoff bracket and will host 15th-seeded Highland Regional at 3 p.m. Thursday. 

The Blue Devils (11-6-3) are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Highland is 7-9-1. The winner will take on either 10th-seeded Mainland Regional or seventh-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals Monday.

First-round games for public schools will be played Wednesday and Thursday. Nonpublic teams will open postseason play Saturday. 

The Middle Township girls (11-3) are the third seed in the S.J. Group II bracket and will host 14th-seeded Lindenwold (4-11). The winner will play 11th-seeded Cinnaminson or sixth-seeded Seneca.

Ocean City, No. 4 in the Elite 11 and 13-0-2, earned the fourth seed in S.J. Group III. The Red Raiders, who captured their second straight Cape-Atlantic League tournament title Monday, will host 13th-seeded Moorestown (5-10-3) in the first-round. 

Lacey Township, the defending S.J Group III champions, is the sixth seed. The Lions (11-5-1) defeated Mainland in the 2021 sectional final. The Mustangs are the No. 7 seed and could meet Lacey in the Nov. 1 semifinals Nov. 1. 

Also for the girls, Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Mercy Academy earned the fifth seeds in the S.J. Group B and A bracket, respectively. The Spartans (10-1-1) will host 12th-seeded Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) on Saturday. The Villagers (8-7-1) will host 12th-seeded Union Catholic. 

For the boys, Ocean City (12-3-1) is the fourth seed and will host 13th-seeded Cumberland Regional (5-11-1) in the first round. Egg Harbor Township, ranked 11th in the Elite 11, is the fourth seed in the S.J. Group IV bracket and will host 13th-seeded Central Regional. The Eagles, who won the CAL American Division, are 13-4-1. 

St. Augustine, No. 8 in the Elite 11 and fresh off its CAL Tournament title, earned a first-round bye in the S.J. Non-Public A playoffs. The fifth-seeded Hermits (11-5-3) will play at fourth-seed Pingry (9-1-4) in the quarterfinals Nov. 2.

Middle Township, ranked 10th in the Elite 11 and 14-3, grabbed the fifth seed in the S.J. Group II brackets and hosts 12th-seeded Cedar Creek (5-8-5). The winner will play either fourth-seeded Willingboro (15-2) or 13th-seeded Lower Cape May Regional (7-11). 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Playoff pairings for local teams

BOYS 

S.J. Group I

(16) Wildwood at (1) Haddon Township

(11) Buena Reg. at (6) Pitman

S.J. Group II

(16) Barnegat at (1) West Deptford

(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Middle Twp.

(13) Lower Cape May Reg. at (4) Willingboro

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Delran

(10) Haddon Heights at (7) Pleasantville

S.J. Group III

(16) Absegami at (1) Shawnee

(13) Cumberland at (4) Ocean City

(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Toms River South

(10) Mainland Reg. at (7) Clearview

(15) Highland Reg. at (2) Hammonton

S.J. Group IV

(16) Atlantic City at (1) Rancocas Valley

(8) Gloucester Tech at (9) Southern

(12) Millville at (5) Kingsway

(13) Central Reg. at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.

(14) Vineland at (3) Washington Twp.

S.J. Non-Public A first-round

(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Ranney

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

(5) St. Augustine at (4) Pingry

GIRLS

S.J. Group I

(14) Buena at (3) Haddon Twp.

S.J. Group II

(12) Barnegat at (5) Cedar Creek

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) West Deptford

(14) Lindenwold at (3) Middle Twp.

S.J. Group III

(16) Hammonton at (1) Shawnee

(13) Moorestown at (4) Ocean City

(14) Absegami at (3) Delsea

(11) Deptford at (6) Lacey Twp.

(10) Pemberton at (7) Mainland

S.J. Group IV

(16) Southern at (1) Eastern

(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Cherry Hill East

(12) Vineland at (5) Central Reg.

(14) Millville at (3) Williamstown

(15) Bridgeton at (2) Cherokee

S.J. Non-Public A

(12) Union Catholic at (5) Our Lady of Mercy

S.J. Non-Public B

(12) Wildwood Catholic at (5) Holy Spirit

