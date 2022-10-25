Boys, girls soccer sectional playoffs matchups announced

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team received the second seed in the South Jersey Group III playoff bracket and will host 15th-seeded Highland Regional at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Blue Devils (11-6-3) are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Highland is 7-9-1. The winner will take on either 10th-seeded Mainland Regional or seventh-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals Monday.

First-round games for public schools will be played Wednesday and Thursday. Nonpublic teams will open postseason play Saturday.

The Middle Township girls (11-3) are the third seed in the S.J. Group II bracket and will host 14th-seeded Lindenwold (4-11). The winner will play 11th-seeded Cinnaminson or sixth-seeded Seneca.

Ocean City, No. 4 in the Elite 11 and 13-0-2, earned the fourth seed in S.J. Group III. The Red Raiders, who captured their second straight Cape-Atlantic League tournament title Monday, will host 13th-seeded Moorestown (5-10-3) in the first-round.

Lacey Township, the defending S.J Group III champions, is the sixth seed. The Lions (11-5-1) defeated Mainland in the 2021 sectional final. The Mustangs are the No. 7 seed and could meet Lacey in the Nov. 1 semifinals Nov. 1.

Also for the girls, Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Mercy Academy earned the fifth seeds in the S.J. Group B and A bracket, respectively. The Spartans (10-1-1) will host 12th-seeded Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) on Saturday. The Villagers (8-7-1) will host 12th-seeded Union Catholic.

For the boys, Ocean City (12-3-1) is the fourth seed and will host 13th-seeded Cumberland Regional (5-11-1) in the first round. Egg Harbor Township, ranked 11th in the Elite 11, is the fourth seed in the S.J. Group IV bracket and will host 13th-seeded Central Regional. The Eagles, who won the CAL American Division, are 13-4-1.

St. Augustine, No. 8 in the Elite 11 and fresh off its CAL Tournament title, earned a first-round bye in the S.J. Non-Public A playoffs. The fifth-seeded Hermits (11-5-3) will play at fourth-seed Pingry (9-1-4) in the quarterfinals Nov. 2.

Middle Township, ranked 10th in the Elite 11 and 14-3, grabbed the fifth seed in the S.J. Group II brackets and hosts 12th-seeded Cedar Creek (5-8-5). The winner will play either fourth-seeded Willingboro (15-2) or 13th-seeded Lower Cape May Regional (7-11).